The couples on TLC's reality series 90 Day Fiancé have a big decision to make under the pressure of time. The show features individuals in the process of receiving a K-1 visa, which allows the foreign fiancé of a US citizen to enter the country, with the condition that they get married within 90 days. Add the intense scrutiny from reality TV viewers and social media sleuths, and things are bound to go awry in this pressure-cooker situation.

The scenario of bringing a little-known foreign fiancé to your home country to plan a wedding in three months is intense enough on its own, especially with barriers of language, culture, and disapproving in-laws in the way. Add the lure of a reality TV series into the mix, and social media posts that amplify problems in the relationship, and it is easy to understand why the relationships featured on this TLC franchise are often filled with upheaval. And a whole other set of issues arise when the individuals featured in the series forget to keep the status of their relationship under wraps until their season stops airing, spoiling the experience for the viewers. Here are the top 10 couples from 90 Day Fiancé franchise whose behavior off-screen and online spoiled their seasons for viewers.