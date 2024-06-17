Throughout the years, 90 Day Fiancé and its 20+ spinoffs have seen their fair share of tumultuous couples. The original reality series focused on international couples who wanted to bring their fiancés to America on a K-1 visa. Over the years, its popularity soared, leading to various spin-offs, like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? or 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days that deviated slightly from the original premise. While couples like Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have an amazing love story, not all duos have had the same luxury.

Overall, many of these couples, like Danielle and Mohamed Jbali, took a leap of faith, ignored all the red flags, and married someone they only spent days with in person. As their stories unfolded, some couples proved to be incompatible and gold diggers, only after a green card and a credit card. Others were emotionally abusive, humiliated their partners publicly, and showed themselves to be just some of the worst stars to appear in the franchise. There's definitely no shortage of terrible 90 Day Fiancé couples. Here are some of the worst couples to appear in the franchise and why.

10 Nicole Nafziger & Azan Tefou

Series: '90 Day Fiancé'

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou appeared on the franchise for three seasons before the duo went their separate ways. They are a couple that appeared early in the franchise but hinted at just how tumultuous some of these 90 Day Fiancé relationships can get. 30-year-old single mom Nicole thought she had found the love of her life and a suitable male role model for her daughter in Morocco. Only, it was evident to viewers that Azan wasn't as interested in Nicole and the couple were incompatible. One of the biggest issues between the two was Nicole's disregard for his culture and religion. Being a Muslim, Azan had some strict rules to abide by, especially in public. Yet, every time Nicole arrived in Morocco, she would throw a fit about Azan's reluctance to show public affection.

She also pressured him for intimacy right away, despite Azan wanting more time. Although he used his religion as an excuse, most viewers thought his reluctance came from his “55 percent” attraction level and Nicole not being as “healthy” as he would prefer. Sadly, Nicole's weight and lack of affection were only the tip of the iceberg. By the time the couple had neared the end of the relationship, Nicole had lent Azan $6000 to open up a business in his country. A business that neither Nicole nor her family ever got to see. The more the two appeared on-screen, the more it seemed Azan wanted money and a green card. Overall, the relationship between 90 Day Fiancé stars Azan and Nicole proved to be a major insight into what future couples may have to deal with when dating abroad.

9 Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko

Series: '90 Day Fiancé'

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko had bright red flags plastered all over them from the moment they appeared on-screen. Initially, fans thought Anfisa was a potential gold digger and mail-order bride, especially since she confirmed Jorge's status was a major perk for her. She seemed to care more about money, all while lacking an authentic connection with her fiancé. Her expensive taste prompted Jorge to give her the life of her dreams. But the 90 Day Fiancé star had a knack for being dishonest. He brought his soon-to-be wife to America on a string of lies, which would usually prompt an extreme reaction from his fiancé once she learned the truth.

In fact, this couple is known for one of the most infamous scenes in the franchise. In Happily Ever After? Season 2, Anfisa needed her makeup bag. The couple were amid a heated argument, as per their usual, when she screamed, “Get me my red bag with the makeup!” 90 Day Fiancé fans were surprised when the unlikely couple married. But a marriage didn't help them. As if screaming and raging weren't enough, Jorge continued to be caught in a string of lies. The duo attempted to make it work, but in 2018, Jorge was arrested after over 290 pounds of high-grade marijuana was seized from his car. The couple divorced while he was in prison.

8 Molly Hopkins & Luis Mendez

Series: '90 Day Fiancé'

Business owner Molly Hopkins, who was 41 at the time, was excited about meeting Luis Mendez while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. Despite the 15-year age difference and Olivia, Molly's daughter's resistance, she was sure the couple would stand the test of time. But sadly, Molly was oblivious to Luis's true nature. Much like the other couples, Molly and Luis had a few cringe-worthy moments. Luis had no interest in being a stepdad, despite The Single Life co-star having two daughters. He asked Olivia for personal details about her sex life, which upset Molly, her daughter, and TLC viewers. He even accused Molly of worshiping the devil since all she had were Buddhas in her home and not a Bible.

The relationship between Molly and Luis caused them to marry in private, for her older daughter to move out, and for everyone to feel uncomfortable in their home. However, their relationship deteriorated at a rapid pace once the couple reappeared in the franchise. It turned out that Luis was serious about not wanting to be a stepdad. This led to several blowouts regarding parenting and their marriage. At one point, their turmoil became so extreme that Luis locked himself in his room and refused to come out. When Molly still wanted to be heard and refused to let Luis live alone in her guest room, he disappeared. He tried to come back and apologize, but by the end of the season, Molly had finally seen Luis for what he was and they parted ways.

7 Mark Shoemaker & Nikki Mediano

Series: '90 Day Fiancé'

Mark Shoemaker and Nikki Mediano's 90 Day Fiancé's relationship appeared doomed from the start, as they raised many red flags and questions throughout their segment. 64-year-old Mark was previously married to a woman from Cebu City, Philippines. After their divorce, he went back to Cebu City to find his next wife, which is where he met Nikki. As if that weren't weird enough, once 25-year-old Nikki arrived in America, various photos of Mark and his ex-wife he kept in his home greeted her. He also bought her the same car that he bought his first wife. To fans, Mark was hoping to recreate his first marriage with Nikki. But that wasn't the worst of their relationship.

Mark had a habit of being hot and cold. Bringing up his ex-wife would often upset Nikki, and he didn't seem to care until it reached a certain level. The 90 Day Fiancé star Mark also didn't want kids, which is understandable given his age and that he already had four kids that he raised as a single father. However, given Nikki was only 21 at the time, she wasn't sure if she would want kids, and Mark refused to entertain her desires. But worst of all, Mark had a habit of treating Nikki like a child, which led to the most cringe-worthy scene of their relationship when Mark demanded that Nikki stop touching the car window since it was “messing” with his happiness.

6 Colt Johnson & Larissa Lima

Series: '90 Day Fiancé'

When two toxic people come together, it certainly makes for an amazing reality TV segment. Initially, Colt Johnson probably had the most red flags out of anyone in the franchise. He lived at home with his mom, Debbie Johnson, who felt the need to share all her opinions, always. The 90 Day Fiancé star often used money and status to lure and appease Larissa Lima. Plus, he was caught in many, many lies. On the other hand, Larissa, much like Anfisa, appeared to care more about money and status. She also had a hard time controlling her temper. Together, though, all their problems led to many blowups over their appearances.

While Larissa appeared to be “crazy,” overly emotional, and aggressive, the truth is that Colt lied to her time and time again. He was very controlling and would manipulate Larissa by removing her perks, like deactivating her phone when she didn't act appropriately. Not to mention, both Debbie and Colt enjoyed teaming up against her, which led to more angry outbursts, like when she infamously stood at the top of the stairs and declared, “Who is against the queen will die!” It was clear, almost from the beginning, that this couple was incompatible, and they only proved it to be true. By the end of their Happily Ever After? segment, Colt announced, with a smirk, that he would be divorcing Larissa. They both later reappeared in the franchise spinoffs, searching for love with different partners.

5 Baby Girl Lisa Hamme & Usman “Sojaboy” Umar

Series: '90 Day Fiancé'

Although Usman “Sojaboy” Umar preferred older women and large age gaps were becoming more popular in the franchise, one of the biggest concerns between Baby Girl Lisa Hamme and Usman was their 23-year age difference. Fans found it hard to believe that their love was genuine. Either Baby Girl Lisa wanted to mooch off Usman's fame, or he wanted a green card. Especially considering how volatile their relationship was. Much like the other older cast members, like Angela Deem, Baby Girl Lisa struggled to keep her temper in check. She also had raging jealousy issues that led to controlling behaviors, like when she demanded that Usman block a woman on social media.

Between being jealous of Usman's fans and her brash personality, Baby Girl Lisa wasn't always pleasant to be around. Overall, Baby Girl Lisa had no respect for her partner. The 90 Day Fiancé franchise villain embarrassed him and his career in public. She was borderline emotionally abusive, and she may have even been a little racist. According to rumors, Lisa was released from the franchise after calling her husband a racial slur. Their marriage fell apart quickly after that, although they continued to point fingers at each other. Lisa claimed Usman was a cheater and hoped the show would boost his music career. Meanwhile, Usman claimed Baby Girl Lisa threatened suicide if the duo didn't get married. In the end, the couple was separated in less than a year and Usman was back on the franchise looking for a new love.

4 Jasmine Pineda & Gino Palazzolo

Series: '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are a prime example of a volatile couple in the series. Jasmine's fiery attitude led to some of the most wild outbursts in the franchise. When they first appeared on Before the 90 Days, Jasmine's raging jealousy was evident from the moment she confessed Gino needed to be on video chat anytime he left the house. Gino thought the jealousy and controlling issues would dissipate once they met, but that wasn't the case. It all started with a toothbrush for a Christmas gift, and Jasmine was less than impressed.

Then she found out Gino sent her nude photos to his ex and their relationship has never been the same. Needless to say, fans were surprised when Jasmine made it to America and the couple got married. Especially since her antics only increased with each seasonal appearance and she could be hypocritical. Like right before their wedding, when the Happily Ever After? star admitted she spent her wedding dress money on butt implants. The dress money wasn't enough though, so she borrowed the rest from her ex-boyfriend. Although Gino isn't completely innocent, Jasmine is well known for being money-hungry, acting entitled, and refusing to acknowledge any of her wrongdoings.

3 Angela Deem & Michael Ilesanmi

Series: '90 Day Last Resort'

Much like Gino and Jasmine, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are one riotous couple. Her outrageous antics and outbursts have increased over their appearances as well. There are just so many red flags with this couple. They have a 22-year age gap. Angela was incredibly jealous and controlling, to where she wouldn't allow Michael to have social media or a job to make extra money. She refused to honor her husband's few wishes, like having a child, in favor of her own desires, like cosmetic surgery. Not to mention, Angela screamed at the top of her lungs, to the point of losing her voice, in almost every episode.

90 Day Fiancé star Angela never allowed her husband to get a word in otherwise. She called him names, was physically abusive, and even destroyed his car during a surprise trip to Nigeria. The Meemaw had a similar personality to Jasmine, but she took it up a notch each chance she could. Unfortunately, Michael doesn't make it any easier. Sometimes, fans can empathize with Angela's outbursts when Michael is caught in a web of lies, or sends her tax information to strangers. Either way, though, both these stars have a lot of baggage that affects their relationship.

2 Danielle & Mohamed Jbali

Series: '90 Day Fiancé'

Even though the show was only on Season 2 when Danielle and Mohamed made their appearance, viewers learned how to spot the signs of a green card hunter early on. Mohamed showed little to no affection for his soon-to-be bride. Although he blamed it on his religion, fans had a tough time believing him. The single mom of four was doing everything she could to make Mohamed feel welcome and comfortable, but he rejected most of her efforts.

Unfortunately, the red flags didn't end there. This disastrous Happily Ever After? couple was terrible at communicating. They struggled to truly listen to each other, and most discussions erupted into a heated argument. Danielle was always over his shoulder, never allowing him privacy and they were polar opposites. Fans were shocked when the two officially said I do, but the newlyweds' relationship didn't improve. Within two months, Mohamed received his green card, and they were separated. Sadly, their separation and divorce were just as messy, if not more, than their tumultuous relationship.

1 Paul & Karine Staehle

Series: '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'

Like many other couples, Paul and Karine Staehle had a tumultuous on-screen relationship. However, what made their relationship even worse were some of their off-screen antics. Paul first appeared in Before the 90 Days Season 1 when he traveled to Brazil to meet Karine for the first time. For the most part, their first appearance was pretty mild. The relationship was off to a rocky start when he asked his girlfriend for an STD test before they were intimate. Paul also had a secret about his criminal past that he was hiding from Karine.

But their problems escalated once The Other Way couple was off-screen and Paul accused Karine of cheating not once, but twice. They worked through those issues, got married, and welcomed two beautiful boys into the world after two miscarriages. But their relationship only continued to deteriorate. After appearing in the franchise, several personal videos were leaked. These videos showcased physical, mental, and emotional abuse from both parties. These videos and their riotous relationship ultimately led to their divorce and the loss of custody of their two children.

