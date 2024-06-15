90 Day Fiancé is known for its tumultuous long-distance relationships and irresistible drama. With a reality show set around international couples, there are bound to be a few jaw-dropping moments within the franchise. As couples travel worldwide, apply for visas, struggle with insecurities, and attempt to integrate with new cultures, they face many challenges. The 90 Day Fiancé stars must impress parents, learn a new language, and support their new families. However, as couples navigate these challenges, they produce some of the most cringe-worthy moments.

There are reality TV stars like Angela Deem who are known for preying on and embarrassing younger men overseas. Stars like Jasmine Pineda are known for simply not being able to contain their raging jealousy and insecurities. Then there are stars like Tyray Mollet and Danielle Jbali who over-shared way too many personal details. There's certainly no shortage of cringe-worthy moments within the over 20 spin-offs within this franchise. This list will explore the moments that made fans' mouths drop to the floor.

90 Day Fiance Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date January 12, 2014 Cast Natalie Podiakova , Mike Youngquist , Azan Tefou , Yara Zaya , Jovi Dufren Main Genre Reality Seasons 10

10 Rebecca Parrott & Zied Hakimi

Zied Showed Up With Rebecca's Face On a Shirt

Image via TLC

Rebecca Parott and Zied Hakimi had their fair share of hurdles to overcome. 90 Day Fiancé cast member Rebecca preferred younger men. In fact, she had dated and married a Tunisian man back when he was in his late teens or early twenties. She’d also been married three times before meeting Zied. Being older than her partner and having so many unsuccessful marriages often led to insecurities and blow-ups on her part. Because of those insecurities, Rebecca became infamously known for heavily editing her photos.

In truth, many 90 Day Fiancé alums use filters and heavily edit their photos. That's not the most cringeworthy part of this relationship. Since Rebecca and Zied were so in love and proud of their relationship, the couple enjoyed plastering each other's faces on different accessories, like shirts and blankets. Well, when Rebecca showed up at the airport, Zied was wearing a shirt with his wife's photo on it'; only it was so heavily edited that it barely resembled her. Sadly, this wasn't the only time Zied was known for exposing his wife's editing skills. Now, every time fans see one of their homemade accessories, they're reminded of the 90 Day Fiancé star's mastery of Photoshop.

9 Gino Palazzolo & Jasmine Pineda

A Certain "Shower" Reveal

There's certainly no shortage of issues between 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? co-stars Jasmine and Gino Palazzolo. This couple has become the poster child example of what tumultuous relationships look like, especially in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. From the moment these two met, the red flags were waving in the wind. Jasmine didn't want Gino talking to any woman and needed to be on video chat whenever he left the house. The jealousy, controlling issues, and raging outbursts only continued to escalate.

One big problem between the two is their sex lives. Gino never seems interested, unless he's trying to knock her up. This led to Jasmine perfecting her look with strict workouts and a series of surgeries, including hymen reconstruction surgery. At one point, though, 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine finally got Gino to “finish” and had an amazing night of intercourse with her husband. However, to satisfy him, she needed to give him a "golden shower," along with other risqué acts, that she described in clear, vivid, cringy detail when recanting in her confessional.

8 Kalani Faagata & Asuelu Pulaa

What is Thrush?

Image via TLC

Turns out, Asuelu Pulaa had been cheating on his wife for almost the entire duration of their relationship. Kalani Faagata's initial reluctance to get married to Asuelu makes a lot more sense after their appearance in The Last Resort. This newest spin-off is for couples who are on the brink of ending their relationship, and Asuelu and Kalani revealed a lot of traumas that occurred during their relationship. According to Kalani, which Asuelu didn't deny, he cheated on her over 12 times. And the way she found out about one of his escapades definitely had fans cringing in their seats.

Asuelu made a trip back home to Samoa, where he hooked up with another girl. He claimed it was "just a kiss," but there was this weird white coating on his tongue. Over video chat, he asked his wife’s opinion. “What is this?” Asuelu asked his wife; and it turned out, he had Thrush. The Last Resort star Kalani explained Thrush was a yeast infection in the mouth that a person gets from kissing or giving oral sex to someone with a yeast infection. Needless to say, Asuelu was caught in yet another lie and needed to make a trip to the doctor.

7 Memphis Smith & Hamza Moknii

3 Pump Sexy Time

Image via TLC

Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii met and got engaged online. The Before the 90 Days couple had never met before, but their chemistry was undeniable. Since Memphis already had two children, she had little time to waste. So even though they hadn't officially met, they planned their wedding and honeymoon all during the month Memphis would be in Tunisia. This couple, like many other 90 Day Fiancé stars, had quite a few hurdles to overcome. The first being that Hamza's mother didn't want them sleeping in the same bed, or engaging in any intimacy before marriage.

Those rules were thrown out the window and the duo slept together, anyway. They had a lot of anticipation building up. Memphis also wanted to make sure they were sexually compatible, so they couldn't resist. However, the following morning, the Before the 90 Days star was dissatisfied and commented on her soon-to-be husband's stamina. Despite all the hype and their flirting with “sexy time,” the night together “happened so fast.” Apparently, by the time Memphis “batted an eye,” Hamza was done, and it was "bad, bad," she revealed in her confessional.

6 Tyray Mollett

Image via TLC

Sadly, the majority of Tyray Mollett's segment was full of cringe-worthy moments. This reality TV personality first appeared on Before the 90 Days when he wanted to meet Carmella, the woman he had been talking to online for four years. However, every time he tried to meet her, he was ghosted. The 90 Day Fiancé production crew helped Tyray locate and learn more about his love interest. Much to his surprise, the woman he was talking to was a man. A man named Christian, who had actually watched Tyray drop off clothes and gifts when they were first supposed to meet. Unfortunately, the shocking and cringe-worthy moments didn't end there.

Since Tyray wasn't successful in finding love the first time around, he appeared in 90 Day: The Single Life. Tyray found a couple of potential suitors, but he struggled to make an authentic connection, leading to his most cringe-worthy scene in the franchise. In an effort to woo a girl and form a connection, The Single Life co-star joked to a table full of women that he was “in a four-year relationship with a man.” The joke didn't land, and the women were confused; and even his friends grimaced and believed that he was “trauma dumping” way too soon.

5 Ash Naeck

An Embarrassing "Seminar"

Image via TLC

Ash Naeck first appeared on the franchise when he was dating Avery Warner. Ash was a relationship coach. He claimed he helped “women find Mr. Right.” At first his job seemed harmless. In fact, Avery was impressed, thinking she had found a man who would help their relationship flourish. Boy, was she wrong. One major problem Avery had was that Ash texted these women at all times of the day, making her uneasy. The other issue was that he never revealed his relationship to the other women, to which he claimed he was “single right now” anyway. The issues didn't end there, though. In Australia, Ash held his first in-person seminar, with his girlfriend as an attendee.

He began the seminar by saying that women “don't understand” how men's brains work. He explained that men have boxes they organize their thoughts in, while women think multiple things at once. While he may have had an interesting point that was poorly executed, the seminar only went downhill from there once he started promoting outdated and harmful gender stereotypes. The women attendees were not impressed, which only made Before the 90 Days villain dug in his heels more, as he spewed more misogynistic rhetoric. Avery hid in the back, clearly embarrassed, while Ash talked down to his clientele and told them they were wrong about having a relationship different from what he explained in his seminar.

4 Azan Tefou & Nicole Nafziger

"55 Percent" Attracted

Image via TLC

Azan Tefou and Nicole Nafziger are from the earlier seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, but some scenes are timeless. Single mom Nicole was excited to finally meet the love of her life in Morocco. The duo had been talking online for months, and she knew she had finally found someone who would be an exemplary role model for her daughter. So she saved up, made arrangements for her daughters, and planned to be in Morocco for five weeks. When she finally got off the airplane, she thought their first time seeing each other would be something out of a fairy tale.

She would soon learn that it was nothing like she expected. Because of Azan's strict Muslim culture, public displays of affection needed to be kept to a minimum. That wasn't the only problem, though. Azan wanted Nicole to be healthier, so he claimed at first, anyway; but in their confessional, the Happily Ever After? star revealed that while he was attracted to Nicole, the attraction level was only about “55 percent.” He announced this with his girlfriend right next to him, as if she couldn't hear a word he uttered.

3 Danielle Jbali

A Certain "Odor" Turnoff

Image via TLC

Some things are better left unsaid or at least said in privacy, but Danielle Jbali didn't seem to get the memo. TLC viewers first met the Ohio native in 90 Day Fiancé Season 2, when her Tunisian fiancé arrived in America on a K-1 visa, so they could marry. The red flags were clear as day for spectators. Everyone knew Mohamed only wanted a green card, but Danielle seemed obliviously in love. As if not sealing their 90 Day Fiancé marriage with a kiss wasn't enough, the couple didn't consummate their marriage, either.

In fact, they had only slept together one time, three months after their marriage. According to Mohamed, he had a good reason for that as, apparently, Danielle had a “smelly” you-know-what during intercourse, which was a turnoff for him. That wasn't the most cringe-worthy moment between these two. When Danielle reappeared on The Single Life looking for love, she felt the need to share her ex-husband's review with her potential suitors, ultimately scaring them and TLC viewers away.

2 Yara Zaya & Jovi Dufren

Let's Go to a Strip Club to Reconnect After Baby

Image via TLC

Poor Jovi Dufren, a guy whose always had a thing for strip clubs. Even at the ripe age of 16, he was sneaking into New Orleans strip clubs for a sneak peek. Jovi’s favorite pastime wasn't Yara Zaya’s biggest thrill, but she tried to be the cool wife. Especially since there's really no talking Jovi out of anything when he has his mind set on something. However, Yara reached a breaking point. Once the Happily Ever After? star was finally back in the states after being separated from his wife for several months due to work, the couple headed to Miami to reestablish their connection.

Yara had given birth to their daughter, Mylah, barely a year prior and was nervous about leaving their daughter alone. But she was also excited to spend some time with her husband and get a chance to relax. Jovi, on the other hand, was excited about going to the strip club. Yara gave in and went with him, only to watch her husband flirtatiously blow kisses at the stripper. Normally, fans frown upon 90 Day Fiancé stars laying hands on their partner, but the smack Jovi received was one of the rare exceptions to be supported.

1 Mark & Nikki Shoemaker

"Don't Touch the Window"

Image via TLC

Mark and Nikki Shoemaker were another 90 Day Fiancé couple full of red flags. The couple had a 39-year age gap between them. Mark's first wife was from Cebu City, Peru, and once they split up, he went to the same city to find Nikki, which really “skeeved” viewers out. Mark still had pictures of his ex-wife in his house. He also purchased her the exact same car he did for his ex-wife. It seemed as though Mark was trying to recreate his first wife and their experience with Nikki. But there's one big moment that really stands out between these two.

Nikki was sitting on the passenger side of his car when she touched his window. Mark wasn't having it. He told her very clearly, “don't touch the window,” as if she were a child. The car was immaculate, and he didn't want fingerprints on the windows. Nikki, as well as 90 Day Fiancé viewers, thought he was joking. She continued to touch the window, but Mark wasn't joking. He was serious and Nikki touching his windows was “messing with his happiness” point, blank, period.

KEEP READING: The 5 Most Cringe-Worthy Moments on '90 Day: The Single Life'