The Big Picture David and Annie overcame odds like age gaps and fertility issues to build a successful and loving relationship.

The couple delved into IVF and faced financial struggles but managed to grow their businesses together.

David and Annie's story defied expectations, showing true love can conquer all the odds and stigma surrounding international relationships.

Over the years, 90 Day Fiancé has proven that not all relationships work out in the end. It's also shown that some of the most unlikely relationships can persevere through their own emotional turbulence. The current 90 Day Fiancé reputation has been built on the riotous actions of stars and their tumultuous relationships. Cast members like Jasmine Pineda, Big Ed Brown, and Angela Deem have become the unhinged poster children for the franchise thanks to their cringe-worthy antics. However, when 90 Day Fiancé first began 10 years ago, the couples that appeared were certainly more genuine. While fan favorites like Russ and Paola Mayfield had problems to face, snarky attitudes to overcome, and divorce to discuss, their connection and love inspired the series to blossom into the franchise it is today.

Although the series might be currently brimming with clout chasers and toxic stars, there's one couple that stands out and is changing the stigma of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. When Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky first appeared in the series, they seemed to be as unlikely of a duo as Danielle and Mohamed Jbali. Unlike the other 90 Day Fiancé cast stars, they did have a few green flags, like meeting in person instead of through an app. However, they had more red flags working against them and fans weren't convinced the duo would stay together long. Nonetheless, it's been about six years together, and the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple is thriving despite all the odds being against them. They are changing the stigma surrounding international relationships and other controversial topics like IFV. They are proving that true love truly can conquer all and here's exactly how they did it.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. Release Date September 11, 2016 Cast Elizabeth Potthast , Andrei Castravet , Angela Deem , Paola Mayfield , Russ Mayfield , Michael Ilesanmi , Chantel Everett , Pedro Jimeno Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

David and Annie Have Overcome Differences

Image via TLC

One concern for Annie and David was their age gap. In truth, many 90 Day Fiancé couples have over 10 years between them. Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Debbie Aguero and Oussama Ahamdane, and Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez are just a few of the couples with more than 15 years between them. However, those couples, along with many of the other franchise duos with large age gaps, didn't stand the test of time. Their age may not have been the sole factor in their relationship's destruction, but it certainly didn't make things easier. While these couples would do their best to overcome their challenges together, for one reason or another, the couples would separate.

Debbie, Molly, and Yve would ultimately learn that their prospective partners seriously had no desire to step up in their lives. After watching countless large age-gapped couples face their ill fate, it's reasonable to assume Happily Ever After? couple David and Annie would follow a similar path. Yet, they've proven just the opposite. Currently, David is 54 and Annie is 30. They have one of the largest age gaps in the franchise, totaling to 24 years. Before meeting Annie, David was married once before and had two daughters and a son. But David's past and age didn't seem to be too much of an issue for this couple, especially considering they've spent over half a decade together.

The Couple Endured IVF and Fertility Issues

Image via TLC

Another concern for this couple was their future concerning children. David did not have much interest in having more kids. He already had three children from his previous relationship and had a vasectomy over 20 years ago. Annie, on the other hand, was more up in the air. While baring children didn't seem to be her number one plan, she did seem open to the possibility. The Happily Ever After? cast member had her own struggles with fertility too, as she was diagnosed with PCOS and sometimes didn't menstruate for three months at a time. However, the idea of having children quickly grew on Annie. After caring for her extended family and trying to help them immigrate to America, Annie's motherly instincts kicked in. She realized she would want to have a child after all and sooner rather than later. Lucky for her, David said it was “up to Annie” to decide their future regarding children.

Because of their fertility issues, the couple would need to look into IVF, which they did in November 2023. Soon after Annie began IVF treatments and had egg retrieval surgery. By Valentine's Day, the couple received the best gift: the confirmation of their baby. Overall, there was a lot of back and forth regarding children and the right options for the couple. For many years, they were happy with just the two of them. However, as they grew together, they realized that they wanted to expand their family. Many of the other 90 Day Fiancé couples probably wouldn't have been willing to go as far as David and Annie did. But their determination and dedication to one another show they are a much better match than they initially appeared to be.

Their Finances and Businesses Improved Together

Image via TLC

When David first appeared on the franchise, his finances were not in order, and he was struggling to make ends meet. He had recently gone through a painful divorce, which led him to Thailand in the first place. He was recovering from a stroke and had recently lost his job and house. Needless to say, David was in a tough spot in Season 5. On top of his financial struggles, if he wanted to marry Annie, he needed to provide a couple of grand, some gold, and two water Buffalo as a dowry to her family. The Happily Ever After? star scraped together everything he had, but he was still short. He needed to agree to a payment plan with her family to pay off the rest of the debt.

When they came to America, their lives didn't improve much either. David still had no job or real home to support his new wife. The couple had to bunk with David's friends while they got on their feet, which was uncomfortable for everyone involved. However, during their time together, they became a very successful couple. Some of their success can be attributed to their reality TV fame. However, they've also harvested their culinary skills to offer cooking classes and sell Thai spices on a cooking website. It's safe to say the 90 Day Fiancé couple is in a much better spot than they were when they first appeared in the series.

David and Annie are a particularly amazing couple because they continuously prove that a couple can overcome all odds together, which was a plot twist no viewer expected. This couple seemed to be complete opposites. Stars with large age gaps were infamously known for falling apart on screen. While the possibility of Annie being a scammer or green card hunter was ruled out, their marriage seemed to be on shaky ground when depending on their friends for shelter and necessities. And yet, the couple proved everybody wrong, including their own families, and are getting stronger by the day. Considering the franchise is full of tumultuous stars, watching the glow-up of an authentic 90 Day Fiancé couple is always a cherished moment.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max