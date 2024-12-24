90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky has gone through a major physical transformation! The reality star is all set to welcome his first child with his wife Annie Suwan in March 2025. As he gears up to become a father again, Toborowsky has not only changed up his wardrobe, he has also dyed his hair a drastically different shade. The update comes a few weeks after Toborowsky shared that he and Suwan were temporarily moving to Thailand for the birth of their baby.

Suwan took to Instagram to share his new look with the fans. In the caption, he admitted that because he didn’t know how to read Thai, he wasn’t sure of which color he had bought. However, he seemed to be happy with the results and wrote: “If you can’t beat them join them” in the caption. Fans immediately took to the comments to express how great the new color looked on Toborowsky. In fact, many agreed that it made the reality TV star look younger.

One of the fans asked Toborowsky what his wife thought of the new look, and he revealed that she liked it too. One of the reality star’s friends asked whether the couple were staying in Laos, to which Toborowsky replied that they were right next to it. In the same thread, he revealed that they will move to Pattaya after January 5, 2024, and will be there for a long time. This has led the fans to believe that Suwan plans on giving birth in Pattaya.

David Toborowsky Reacts to Rumors About His Child’s Paternity

Toborowsky and Suwan have not had the easiest journey to conceiving. The couple got married in November 2017 and have documented their fertility struggles on the 90 Day franchise. During the process, Suwan’s uterine fibroids and Toborowsky’s prior vasectomy proved to be major challenges. All of this led to the couple opting for IVF, which ultimately proved to be successful. After years of trying, Suwan and Toborowsky announced their pregnancy in July 2024.

Since then, the couple has been sharing every step of their journey with the fans on social media, including their recent move to Thailand. However, they have had to deal with their fair share of criticism. Recently, a Facebook user took to Suwan’s comments section and raised questions about the baby’s paternity. In screenshots shared by ScreenRant, Suwan is seen responding to the user, who claims that Toborowsky is not the biological father of the baby.

The user wrote: “I’ve watched for years and he had an irreversible vasectomy” and alleged that the couple was lying about using a sperm donor. However, Suwan soon stepped in and clarified that wasn’t the case. She educated the commenter about the IVF process and asked them to Google sperm extraction before spreading lies on social media.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is currently airing on TLC every Sunday. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

