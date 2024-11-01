90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky has just gone through a major transformation! The reality star, who was introduced during 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 as Annie Suwan’s partner, has gone through several cosmetic procedures right before he and Suwan welcome their first child. While he kept the news under wraps for a while, Toborowsky is choosing to be completely transparent with his fans and list down everything that he has gotten done to his face.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share before and after photos of his face showing how effective his cosmetic procedures have been. In the caption, he revealed that he had gone through RF micro-needling, Plexr Cat Scratch, PRP, and PRFM to enhance his appearance. In the comments, fans noticed that Toborowsky’s under-eye hollows seemed to have disappeared following his transformation, which makes him look a lot younger than he did before. The reality star also shared that he would be going back to Dr. Tess Mauricio for his touch-ups.

Toborowsky and Suwan Have Purchased a New Home in Arizona

Toborowsky gave the fans a glimpse into his journey with the fans back in July 2024 when he posted a Reel while receiving fillers on his forehead. In the caption, he wrote that he was just getting a little tune-up so the “baby says Dada instead of Grandpa.” The reality star shared the news shortly after announcing that he and Suwan were expecting their first child after their IVF journey.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple is getting ready to welcome their baby girl into the world. As reported by In Touch, Toborowsky and Suwan purchased a new home in Arizona back in May 2024, which is a major upgrade from their small apartment in Scottsdale. The deed of the $550,000 home is listed under Suwan’s name. The townhouse spans 2,219 square feet and features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms with 20-foot high ceilings, a two-car carriage and a community pool.

David Toborowsky Wants To Live Longer for His Wife

At the same time, Toborowsky continues to make personal changes to his lifestyle to be a better father to his and Suwan’s daughter. The reality star has lost a lot of weight because he wants to be able to live longer for his wife, who is 24 years younger than him. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Toborowsky shared how excited he was to have lost 70-lbs.

The reality star opened up about his love for food and confessed to cutting back to lose weight hasn’t been easy on him. However, Toborowsky shared that he has learned to love salads and vitamins as he embraces a natural way of living. The couple added that they are on this journey of eating healthily together and use that as an opportunity to spend quality time with each other and cook up new recipes.

