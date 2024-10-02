90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Dempsey Wilkinson recently confirmed on Instagram that she and Statler Riley have officially broken up and moved on. The news came after Wilkinson posted a series of photos from her trip to the Dominican Republic, where she appeared to be enjoying herself in the water. While the post itself didn’t directly mention the reality star's relationship, the comment section quickly became a space for fans to ask questions about her status with Riley.

One fan directly asked Wilkinson, “Did you finally break up with Statler?” to which she responded with a clear, “Yes.” But that wasn’t the only comment that caught fans' attention. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot another comment by user @anayeli.trujillo712, which was actually quite down below the comments section and it read:

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing you happy ❤️❤️❤️”

Wilkinson replied to this comment too and this is where it gets super interesting. Her exact words were:

“I’ll be even happier next week ❤️”

This response led fans to believe that Anayeli Trujillo could be Wilkinson’s new girlfriend, and they might be talking about an upcoming meetup in this comment exchange. Further fueling the speculation, another fan asked Wilkinson by implying if Anayeli was her “new boo,” to which she confirmed: “Mi novia, si 😊” On top of it, Wilkinson is following Trujillo on Instagram as well and that’s another affirmation.

Dempsey Wilkinson has Moved On From Her Relationship With Statler

Wilkinson’s straightforward responses confirm that she has moved on from her relationship with Statler and is now dating someone new. While Wilkinson has yet to confirm who this new girlfriend is, all needles point toward Trujillo. However, this reveal adds an unexpected twist to Wilkinson’s story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6, as her previous relationship has been a significant focus on the show and not without its problems.

One of their major issues was Statler's desire for stability and commitment, and she wanted them to settle in the UK as she pushed for moving in together and even hinted at marriage early on. On the other hand, Dempsey wasn’t entirely comfortable with the pace at which Statler was moving, and that seemed to create tension between the two of them.

However, it’s clear that there are holes in their story that only Wilkinson will be able to fill in when she explains her side of the story. It’s also not yet clear if Wilkinson will show up in the Tell All of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way as Statler has decided to skip the reunion.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 is currently airing and Episode 15, “Fools Rushed In” will air on October 7, 2024. The show is available to stream on TLC Go.

