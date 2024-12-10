90 Day Fiancé star Emily Bieberly and her husband Kobe Blaise just met their costars Sarper Guven and Shekinah Garner in Los Angeles. Bieberly and Blaise, who live in Kansas, are currently visiting Los Angeles with their children to spend time with Bieberly’s family. However, during the trip, the couple decided to take some time out and get to know another 90 Day Fiancé couple.

Guven took to Instagram to share a post of the two families along with their children, and shared how glad he and Garner were to have met Bieberly and Blaise. In one of the photos, the two couples are posing with Bieberly and Blaise’s three children. In the caption, Guven shared how adorable their costars and their kids were. The post includes several pictures of the 90 Day Fiancé cast members hanging out around Los Angeles and having lunch together.

Blaise then commented on the post and talked about how nice it was for his family to have met Guven and Garner. He shared that the two of them added a “sweet flavor” to their family trip and expressed how grateful he was to have spent such a lovely time with them. That’s not where it ends, though! 90 Day Fiancé star Alexei Brovarnik also took to the comments to invite Bieberly and Blaise to come visit him and his fiancé Loren Brovarnik.

Sarper Guven and Shekinah Garner Are on a Carnivore Diet

Guven and Garner gave fans a sneak peek into their lifestyle during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All in November 2024. The two took their costars by surprise when they gobbled down sticks of butter on camera. After doing so, Garner told the cameras that she and Guven eat butter every day. The reality star then shared that their diet only consists of meat, butter, and cheese. She referred to their diet as the “carnivore diet” which only consists of high-fat, high-protein, and low-carb foods.

TLC shared a clip from the moment on Facebook and fans took to the comments to share how well the strange diet actually works. One fan commented that they have been on it since August 2024 and have lost 40 pounds since then. “I thought it was insane at first, but it’s a lifesaver,” one person commented. Some fans, however, thought that Guven and Garner offering the butter to their costars was pretty gross.

The couple seems to be doing much better after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 showed their financial struggles. During the Season 6 premiere, Guven claimed that Garner was responsible for his money issues. While Garner initially planned to move to Turkey to be with Guven, she had been traveling to and from Los Angeles every few weeks. Because she wasn’t able to work in Turkey, she had to rely on her partner. However, Guven revealed that Garner wouldn’t allow him to train female clients, which resulted in a 90% percent cut from his overall income.

