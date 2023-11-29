The Big Picture 90 Day Fiancé often depicts relationships with significant age gaps and financial imbalances, raising ethical concerns about the show's endorsement of these partnerships.

Viewers often question the authenticity of these relationships, with some couples appearing disinterested or driven by the desire to escape financial hardship.

Many Americans on the show financially support their foreign partners, despite possible abuse or mistreatment, and most relationships with big age gaps don't last.

90 Day Fiancé' has garnered attention for its portrayal of couples from the US and predominantly impoverished countries, often characterized by significant age gaps and stark financial imbalances. In many instances, the dynamics suggest that these mismatched couples might not be together if not for the allure of US citizenship and the financial stability held by the American partner. As such, the show raises ethical concerns as it seems to endorse such partnerships, presenting them as genuine love relationships, while the underlying motivation appears rooted in a desire to escape financial hardships and pursue improved opportunities in the US. This raises questions about the show's responsibility in shaping public perceptions of relationships and the potential consequences of romanticizing unions driven more by pragmatic considerations than genuine emotional connections.

Viewers often find themselves questioning the authenticity of these relationships, particularly when observing much older women with significantly younger men – or vice versa - who appear disinterested. This skepticism is evident to all but the American partner, who genuinely believes their partner loves them. In many cases, the truth eventually becomes apparent, leading to heartbreaking break-ups.

It's important to recognize that there isn't always one singular party to blame. In numerous instances, individuals living in dire conditions see marriage to an American as their only escape route from harsh circumstances. They may tolerate significant age differences and lack of attraction or common interests, driven by the need to provide for their children or pursue better lives. Not all, however, can convincingly feign genuine love, leaving fans puzzled about how the American participants fail to see the truth hitting them in the face.

Most Relationships With a Big Age Gap Don't Last Long on 90 Day Fiancé

Of course, not all couples with big age gaps are necessarily opportunists when it comes to their relationships. There are a few who are still together and seem to be happily married, like Zied Hakimi from Tunisia and Rebecca Parrott who is 22 years older than her husband. Kenneth Niedermeier, 57 (St. Petersburg, Florida) and Armando Rubio, 31, (Mexico) seem genuinely in love and are currently trying to have a baby together and Jenny Slatten, 65, (California) and Sumit Singh, 35, (India), who met in 2011 and are happily married despite their 30-year gap and Sumit’s family disapproval. Those love stories are rare. Most of the relationships on the show where there is a big age gap don’t last long and are disastrous from the get-go.

Consider the case of Debbie Aguero, 67, and Oussama Berber, 24. Aguero from Georgia met Oussama from Morocco online. “I knew Oussama was younger, but I didn’t know how much younger until we met in person.” Debbie told the producers of the show. It didn’t stop her though that he is 43 years her junior and she made up her mind to move to Morocco. Oussama who was determined to immigrate to the United States, saw his dreams crashing. He insisted that they should move to the US, or he was not going to marry her. Only then, when her fiancé made it clear to her, Debbie understood she had made a mistake and should have listened to her son who tried everything he could to stop her from pursuing this relationship.Another example involves Kim Menzie, 53, and Usman Umar, 35, a Nigerian singer known as "Sojaboy.” Kim got in touch with Usman after he broke up with another older American woman. Kim was a huge fan of Usman and flew to Africa to meet him. She courted him enthusiastically and showered him with gifts until he finally agreed to accept her as his girlfriend. It was pretty obvious that Usman wasn’t attracted to Kim, but alas, she refused to accept it and demanded relentlessly he sleeps with her until he finally gave up and spent the night in her bed. It was clear that Kim was truly in-love, but Usman motivations seemed geared more towards gaining exposure for his music on the show. The two, unsurprisingly, eventually broke up.

The Americans On the Show Usually Support Their Partners Financially

Angela Deem, 56 and Michael Ilesanmi, 34 appeared both in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and in several seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and even The Last Resort and The Other Way. While the couple did end up marrying, the relationship was stormy from the beginning. Deem demanded that Michael be available to pick up her phone calls 24/7 and he agreed. Angela supported Michael financially, like many other Americans on the show who often send money to their fiancés across the sea. Michael’s dream, like many men and women on the show, was to immigrate to America, and was willing to accept Angela's verbal abuse and outbursts on a regular basis. At one point, she even flew to Nigeria and ruined his car (the one she paid for). The physical and emotional abuse was tolerated quietly by the show's producers. It wasn’t a big surprise to viewers when it was revealed that Michael had cheated on Angela.

Big Ed Brown, 58, chose to pursue Rose Vega, 27. Vega from the Philippines is a single mom who lives in poverty. When she saw Ed for the first time at the airport, she was taken aback because of his height. He had lied to her and told her he was taller than five feet. She was obviously not attracted to him. Still, it seemed that her wish to provide for her son and family with better opportunities in life made her agree to be with him.

Ben Rathbun, 54, fell in love with Mahogany Roca, 23, despite the fact he had never met her face to face. He wasn’t bothered at all by the fact that she was his daughter’s age and 30 years younger than him. He sent her money on a regular basis and even when she stood him up and was quite rude to him, he kept pursuing the young woman. This is predatory behavior, which outside the show would be considered creepy and unacceptable, but being on the show is somehow tolerated.

The Split Up is Often Scandalous and Humiliating

Yve Arellano, 49, fell in love with Mohamed Abdelhamed, 26 from Egypt and brought him to the US. The 24-year age gap and cultural differences were evident from the first episode. He wanted her to cover up while she loved to wear more revealing clothes. He also didn't want her to be alone in the house with a man, even if that man was the plumber. The couple didn’t stay together for long after mutual cheating allegations, Mohamed even called the police and accused Yve of hitting him, and she was arrested for battery.

Another famous couple who appeared on a few seasons of '90 Day Fiancé', is Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali. Mohamed who is 15 years younger than Danielle, refused to kiss her even on their wedding day and seemed clearly not attracted to her. He avoided sleeping with her at all costs and didn’t hesitate to state his bad experience the one time he did so. Viewers believed Mohamed was in the relationship for the financial support Danielle was giving him and for the Green Card. They separated months after getting married.

Luis Mendez from the Dominican Republic and Molly Hopkins also had an ugly break-up after he moved to the US. Like all the other couples mentioned in this article, Molly - who is 15 years older than Luis - supported him throughout their relationship.

While Mike Berk, 34, and Ximena Morales, 24, from Colombia, don’t have a huge age gap, Ximena was totally relying on Mike’s financial support and didn’t seem to be interested in him romantically what-so-ever. Mike paid for everything, including rent, furnishing the house and providing for his fiancé and her children. But Ximena seemed almost repulsed by him and said that he smelled bad and didn't have good hygiene. After a tremulous relationship, Mike finally came to term with what was obvious to the viewers all along and separated from his fiancé.

Some Cast Members State Clearly That Their Goal Is to Immigrate to The US And Get a Green Card

In this season of '90 Days the other way', Daniele Gates, 43, from NY, and husband Yohan Geronimo, 32, broke up yet again. The two seem to be incompatible in every way. Daniele kept complaining that she carried most of the financial burden while Yohan refused to contribute. He stated his desire to move to the US, but Daniel insisted on living in the Dominican Republic. Yohan didn’t hide his desire to move to the US and have a better life, but Daniele refused. Yohan was very clear about his intention to have financial stability. He wanted them to buy a house and have their own car, but Daniele had none of that and preferred to rent rather than purchase. Yohan who felt he couldn’t advance in life and gain financial security, finally left her.

These are just a few stories of couples who appeared on the show with another agenda but true love. The choice to pursue relationships with individuals from economically challenged countries raises questions. Is it driven by a belief that finding a partner in the US is impossible? Especially when one prefers a much younger partner? Is it merely coincidental that they discover their love interest in nations known for their economic difficulties? Furthermore, why would individuals from impoverished countries opt to be with someone with whom they share no commonalities, who at times is of their parents' age, and to whom they are evidently not attracted to? The answers to these questions seem apparent to anyone who watches the show, including TLC, who produces it. Despite being aware of the likely outcomes, TLC continues to feature these relationships. Is it morally right? Probably not. Is it entertaining? Undoubtedly.