There wasn't much hope for 90 Day Fiancé when it was first pitched to networks. Sharp Entertainment president Matt Sharp was intrigued when he saw a news story about Americans who were going abroad to meet a foreigner for love. He was so inspired he decided to turn the idea into a show. He pitched it to multiple networks, getting rejected each time, until finally, he pitched the idea to TLC executive Howard Lee at the 2013 Realscreen Summit. And the rest is history...

Like an underdog in a superhero movie, 90 Day Fiancé took everyone by surprise, blowing up to be one of the most successful reality TV franchises. 90 Day Fiancé has transformed into an empire, becoming the Marvel Universe of reality television. The series premiered over a decade ago, and like Marvel, has over 30 spin-offs, including Happily Ever After, Before the 90 Days, and The Last Resort. The show has garnered more than 68 billion viewing hours across 150 countries - with a number of celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Chrissy Teigen, and Lady Gaga joining the fan club. The franchise has become an unstoppable power in reality television. We are sitting on the edge of our seats watching the battle between hero versus villain, between those who have the courage to leave home for love across the world, and those who simply seek fame and wealth. We are vying for the hero to win at the end of the day, and watch the epic take down of the villain.

The Ticking Time Bomb Effect Keeps Us Watching '90 Day Fiancé'