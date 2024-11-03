Most 90 Day Fiancé men have a common fear, but this year I feel some women are falling into this trap. A common fear in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is that the partner from the other country might be a scammer and only after their money. Men like Gino Palazzolo and Jorge Nava often complain about their partners taking advantage of them and potentially being gold diggers only after a green card.

However, this year, three women, Vanja Grbic, Tigerlily Taylor, and Lily, seem to be living this nightmare. As powerful and successful women, it's clear to me these co-stars have everything to lose. However, while men have these concerns early in the relationship, the opposite seems to be true for women. These women took major risks and dove headfirst into their relationships. What's more interesting to me is how drastically different the genders handle their issues and insecurities.

The '90 Day Fiancé' Women Are Successful and Wealthy

This year, many of the stars have a solid career and a steady income. In the franchise, incomes are often crucial as the stars have to support their partners until they can work in the new country. Generally, the men are the ones who take on the visa and support their partner, but this year it seems to be the women who are producing financial support. Tigerlily is a 41-year-old entrepreneur who invests, works as a model, and has a few other hustles. She also divorced a wealthy man. In the simplest terms, she's well set off. The same could be said for Lily on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

She is another business owner who's carved a successful path in China. While she often complains about money and how much she spends, she has a large beautiful home that she recently remodeled to have an elevator. Then there's Vanja. Vanja claims to be a “type A” personality. She's another star who's a “Jill of all trades.” She's a belly dancer and a baker. Vanja also does permanent makeup and is a medical sales rep. She's spent the last six years developing her career so much that she is now referred to as the “sex camel” because she hasn't dated for about six years. All these 90 Day Fiancé franchise women embody the exact archetype the men desire to be on the franchise.

These '90 Day Fiancé Women Have Chosen the Wrong Partners

While these women are superb role models and represent an archetype not seen in the franchise often, they seem to have made a grave mistake. They've all chosen partners who don't genuinely care for them. Tigerlily risked it all by marrying Adnan Abdelfattah on her first day in Jordan. She didn't sign a prenuptial agreement or familiarize herself with her husband's Muslim culture. Now that it's been a few months into their relationship, she's realizing all the double standards that are making her second-guess her decisions.

Sadly, it took Lily a little longer to recognize her mistakes, as she's been with Josh for over two years and has gone out of her way to meet his needs, even if it means revamping her house. Josh doesn't seem appreciative and often seems insulted when Lily mentions money. He even belittled and gaslighted her in front of his brother and her daughter. And last but not least, Vanja is currently an exception, only because her partner Bozo Vrdoljak hasn't been honest. While Vanja is juggling four careers, Bozo is letting her believe he makes a decent income from playing basketball—which he doesn't.

In the end, the irony is uncanny. Many men in the franchise have an irrational fear of being used for a green card and their money. More often than not, their allegations were wrong. While some stars like Jasmine Pineda might have expensive tastes, the term “gold digger” is strong. Or in the case of Jorge, Anfisa Arkhipchenko blatantly admitted to being money-hungry, which he didn't seem to mind. However, what's more interesting, though, is that these women never considered the possibility of being scammed until they were already knee-deep in the relationship. Meanwhile, the men often accuse their partners of being gold diggers early in the relationship, causing more issues early on. Overall, watching the two genders handle their relationship issues completely differently is certainly entertaining but also a little baffling.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

