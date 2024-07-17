The Big Picture Adele (Brittany Adell Allison) is sentenced in a drug trafficking case, for assisting a boyfriend in a large drug operation.

Yara's close friend Adele, involved in a drug trafficking ring, was found with illegal money totaling $228,000.

Jovi Dufren had suspicions about Adele on 90 Day Fiancé, leading to tension with Yara and revelations about Adele's opinion of him.

90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya’s close friend Adele, and a guest on the TLC reality show, has just been sentenced in a drug trafficking case. Known for being quite the controversial figure on the TLC show, Adele, whose actual name is Brittany Adell Allison, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The news comes years after Allison was arrested in Louisiana in August 2022 for heroin and cocaine trafficking. She was charged with money laundering and unlawful use of communication facilities.

As reported by @starcasm_ig on Instagram, Allison was initially arrested in August 2022 as part of a large drug trafficking ring. While her boyfriend, Francisco Palma, was the ringleader, Allison was charged as a co-conspirator. According to court documents shared by the Instagram user, Palma purchased kilograms of drugs and Allison assisted him with his drug trafficking. She would travel with him to Mexico City, help him hide large amounts of money at their residence, and disguise the true source of the drug proceeds.

Jovi Dufren Had Bad Feelings About Adele

When the police raided Palma and Allison’s home in Baton Rogue, they found over $228,000 worth of illegal money hidden inside “a column in the formal living room.” Not just that, the police also found around an additional $24,230 hidden in Palma’s car. In April 2024, Allison admitted to her charges of “conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine with intent to distribute, unlawful use of communications facilities, and money laundering.”

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren originally met online. It all started when Jovi was traveling all over the world for his job and ended up in Ukraine. While he was there, he downloaded a travel app to meet new people. But that’s how he ended up finding Zaya. The couple instantly connected and talked for a while before meeting up in Budapest. They made their reality TV debut with 90 Day Fiance Season 8 when Zaya moved from her home country to try and build a life with Dufren.

In the aftermath of all the drama surrounding Britanny “Adele” Allison, fans of the show are now going back to instances in the show when Jovi Dufren warned his partner about her friend. In Season 7, Episode 1, Dufren expressed his dislike for Zaya’s friends, especially Adele. Jovi told his wife Adele and Cymphony are “influencing her in the wrong way.” He added, “They stay out all night, they never go home. It’s not the kind of people you want to hang out with.” The topic led to a lot of tension between the couple. But now, it looks like Jovi’s hunch about Adele wasn’t entirely wrong.

However, the feeling has always been mutual on both sides. Later on, in the same episode, Zaya’s friends Adele and Cymphony are seen trash-talking her fiancé. The two called Dufren out for being too controlling and telling Zaya what to do. In the end, Adele expresses that she thinks her friend is “out of Jovi’s league.” But that’s not where she stops! The reality star later confesses to the cameras during a confessional, saying that she doesn’t think Dufren is all that attractive!

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have recently appeared in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8, airing every Sunday on TLC. All current and previous seasons of 90 Day Fiancé are available to stream on Max

