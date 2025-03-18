TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé has once again captivated audiences with the latest twist in the tumultuous relationship between Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda. In a shocking turn of events, Gino has officially agreed to an open marriage with Jasmine, setting the stage for one of the most controversial relationships in franchise history.

Fans have witnessed Gino struggle with Jasmine’s request for an open marriage, particularly as she grew closer to Matt Branistareanu, a man she met at a Michigan gym. Initially resistant to the idea, Gino admitted during episode 15 of 90 Day: The Last Resort that he was “considering” the arrangement but had major reservations. He expressed his concerns over Jasmine’s late-night absences and her increasing emotional attachment to Matt.

Jasmine's Idea of an Open Marriage and Gino’s Ultimatum

Jasmine introduced the idea of ethical non-monogamy after discussing their lack of intimacy with a sex therapist. She insisted that Matt was only a “friend” and claimed their relationship had been limited to time spent at the gym and a nearby café. However, Gino saw her deepening bond with Matt as a threat to their marriage. By episode 16, Gino took a major step forward—albeit reluctantly—by agreeing to explore an open marriage. However, he placed conditions on the arrangement, including that Jasmine must share her phone’s location at all times. “As terrible as an open marriage sounds, this might be the only way to keep Jasmine in my life,” he admitted.

Although Gino agreed to the unconventional relationship, he was clear that he had not yet consented to Jasmine having sex outside of their marriage. His insistence on knowing whether she planned to be with just one man or multiple partners underscored his discomfort with the arrangement. Jasmine, for her part, expressed gratitude for Gino’s willingness to consider non-monogamy. During a shopping trip at the resort, she praised him for being open to change and saw it as a step toward strengthening their relationship. However, she worried that Gino’s reluctance to communicate with Matt directly signaled his hesitation about the arrangement. “I would like to touch base on it because the idea is to compromise and to change for the better,” she said.

What’s Next for Gino, Jasmine, and Matt?