Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé have not been too happy with Angela Deem’s behavior on the show. Many have accused her of abusing her estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi, which he cites in response to Deem’s latest filing. Following these accusations, fans have been calling for the show and TLC to remove her from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Her behavior in the recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All Special had fans calling Deem out for her behavior once again, as The Jasmine Brand reports.

During the episode, Deem and Ilesanmi left the taping early after Deem threatened to revoke his visa. Fellow cast member Kobe Bieberly, who was vocal about her treatment of Ilesamni, interjected into Deem’s tense situation with Ilesanmi. This led to a violent spat, which caused security to get involved.

As Bieberly confronted Deem, Deem responded with, “You got the wrong motherf- b-. You wanna talk s-. F- you”. Bieberly responded to Deem’s comments in a confessional, whilst also commenting on Deem’s treatment of Ilesanmi. “I honestly don’t care about Angela’s opinion,” he says. “She’s always treated this man [Michael] like trash and tried to isolate him from others. I think she’s such an ass. It’s only going to be a matter of time. She might be able to control him in the beginning, but it’s never going to be forever.”

Fans Hold Deem Accountable as They Aid Ilesanmi in Legal Battle

Image via TLC

Fans have once again taken to social media to discuss Deem’s behavior, with many of them expressing disdain and anger. On formerly Twitter, one viewer wrote, “Angela, you can’t abuse Kobe like you do Michael. You’re out of control!” Another viewer expressed hope that TLC does not allow her back on 90 Day Fiancé, writing, “All I know is that @TLC better not let Angela Deem back on #90dayfiance anything! She don’t deserve it. She is abusive in every way. Michael isn’t perfect, but no one deserves to be mentally and emotionally treated like he was”.

Meanwhile, other viewers praised Bieberly for standing up to Deem. One viewer wrote, “Kobe is the only one with the courage to tell Angela about herself,” with a GIF of rapper Snoop Dogg clapping at the Paris Olympics. Another viewer said, “Kudos to Kobe for calling Angela out! He’s saying what we’ve all been thinking for years, and she can’t stand it!”

Following the episode, fans have been continuing to help Ilesanmi in his legal fight. It was reported in early August that Deem filed for an annulment, claiming that Ilesanmi “fraudulently induced” her into marriage in an attempt to get a visa. In response to the annulment filing, Ilesanmi, with a lawyer representing him, requested spousal support and a divorce. It was last reported that Ilesanmi raised just above $30k. Following outrage over Deem’s behavior, Ilesanmi's GoFundMe has now surpassed $46k.

You can stream all episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After on Max.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. Release Date September 11, 2016 Cast Elizabeth Potthast , Andrei Castravet , Angela Deem , Paola Mayfield , Russ Mayfield , Michael Ilesanmi , Chantel Everett , Pedro Jimeno Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

WATCH ON MAX