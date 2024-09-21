90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem is stirring up rumors of flirting with an old crush after Micheal Ilesanmi allegedly left her for another family. Deem recently took to social media to repost a reel that seemed to be hinting at her current relationship status. The post features one of her crushes from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Dr. Michael K. Obeng.

Deem met the handsome doctor while having weight-loss surgery and attempted to flirt with him the whole time. When she initially met the doctor, Deem noticed how he and her husband had the same name and even looked alike! At the time, Micheal Ilesanmi suspected something going on between the two and found out that Angela had lied about flying to Los Angeles for Dr. Obeng’s birthday party. So, her Instagram story featured a reel showcasing Dr. Obeng’s beard makeover could be a dig towards Ilesanmi.

The couple met on Facebook with 30-year-old Ilesanmi from Nigeria DM-ing Angela, who had two daughters and six grandkids at the time. Their relationship took a nasty turn when Ilesanmi confessed to cheating on Deem because she couldn’t give him a baby due to her age. They still agreed to get married in 2020 despite the infidelity, along with the cultural and age differences. This was because Ilesanmi’s K-1 Visa had been rejected and he needed a spousal visa. During this wait time, Deem wished for a divorce but took him back anyway. Despite all this, he still walked out on her in February 2024.

What Is Angela Deem’s Future on ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Now?

In Season 6, Deem’s attraction to Dr. Obeng attraction created a few problems between her and Micheal Ilesanmi, who wasn’t even comfortable with his wife getting the breast reduction surgery done by the doctor. The couple actually broke up after the Tell All episode because of the tension around Dr. Obeng, since he was a major part of their storyline.

Soon after that, it was rumored that Angela was fired from the show after unveiling spoilers of the storyline. However, in April 2024, during a YouTube Live on the channel Auntie’s Advice, Deem claimed: “I’m not fired. I’m coming soon.” She asks her fans to pay attention to all the episodes closely to see what she means and calls the experience “a living hell.”

The rumors have not been confirmed, so there is a chance for Deem to reappear on 90 Day Fiancé soon. The star even joked about it on a live TikTok stream, saying that she won’t come back to the show “unless they give me my own spin-off.” Her own show could revolve around Deem’s separation from her Nigerian husband and how she adjusts to the single life after 7 years of being with Ilesanmi.

All episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? are available to stream on Max.

