90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ashley Michelle has gone through a major transformation. During the 90-Day Fiance Season 10 Tell-All, Michelle revealed that she had lost 100 pounds. But that wasn’t the end of her fitness journey! The reality star continues to keep the fans updated with her weight loss on social media and has recently shared a before and after picture to show her progress.

The reality TV star recently took to her Instagram stories to share how far she has come since the first time she appeared on the show during Season 10. In the story, Michelle confessed that she weighed around 320 pounds at the time and was following an extremely unhealthy routine which consisted of heavy drinking and excessive sleeping. The after picture showed Michelle at 190 pounds after going through her drastic lifestyle change.

Michelle Began Losing Weight Before Her Wedding

Image via TLC

Michelle began losing weight before her wedding to Manuel Velez. However, after losing the initial 60 pounds, the reality star continued living a healthy life and working out. In early 2023, Michelle opened up about her weight loss for the first time on Instagram and claimed that losing all this weight was the hardest thing she had ever done. However, her dedication to transforming her body has led to some communication issues between her and Velez. Michelle’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? co-stars have even criticized her for spending time working out instead of completing her husband’s visa paperwork.

Fitness isn’t just a part of the reality star’s life, she has also turned it into her career! Michelle actually quit her day job to become a fitness trainer and she now regularly competes in bodybuilding contests. However, her approach to fitness extends beyond physical health. She also runs a spiritual coaching business through her website, StarSeedShadows. Michelle also officially classifies as a witch and specializes in tarot card readings and astrology.

Ashley Michelle Has Turned Fitness Into Her Career

While her career and fitness journey did come in the way of her marriage for a while, it looks like things between Michelle and Velez have finally settled down. In July 2023, the reality star shared a photo of her and Velez’s wedding ceremony on Instagram with the words: “It’s not for you to get” written over it as a response to their haters. She captioned the post” “Soul family is soul family” to indicate that they were still going strong.

Not just that, but Velez has also been posting videos of the couple on his Instagram account where Michelle looks unrecognizable thanks to her recent weight loss. The reality star also took to the social media platform to wish his wife on their second anniversary with a heartfelt post. “Together for two years now, if life allows us for many more years,” wrote Velez. All episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? are available to stream on Max and TLC Go.

