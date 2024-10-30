90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed Brown is turning heads once again with his latest hairstyle reveal. Fresh off a breakup with his long-time, on-and-off girlfriend, Liz Woods, Brown recently took to Instagram to flaunt a brand new look. This time, the star went for much shorter and spiked hair with edgy ash-gray highlights. Fans were quick to notice the transformation, and many said he looked younger and more confident.

This isn’t Brown’s first hair makeover, but it’s one of his boldest yet. A few weeks back, he debuted a jet-black look that made his face look much slim and small. Now, his shorter, modern cut gives him a more mature vibe that perfectly suits his real-estate career. He paired the new shirt with a cream shirt in his Instagram video. The video was captioned “New Dew” and let the transformation speak for itself.

With Every New Hair Choice, Big Ed Shows a New Side of Himself

The post quickly picked up steam and drew plenty of reactions from fans. One of them even said that the “new look ages him.” Many are reading this shift as a symbol of his ongoing personal transformation. Whether this new hair debut is about moving on from his split with Liz, real-estate performance, or just another step in his evolution, Brown seems determined to put his best foot forward.

Big Ed Brown’s latest hair transformation says a lot more about him than just a style change. After keeping his hair dyed jet-black to match his romantic partners' youthful looks, the 90 Day Fiancé star is now accepting a more natural, salt-and-pepper style. This is also a sign of Brown finally growing comfortable in his skin.

Fans Suggested He Should Start Acting His Age

Image Via TLC

A few weeks back, he debuted his long black hair through an Instagram post that reflected his attempts to connect with younger women. Some fans saw his recent weight loss and dyed hair as part of a persona he adopted to appeal to his partners. This approach drew mixed reactions, and one of the fans even suggested that he should start acting his age. Now, his ash-gray highlights and shorter cut seem to signal a shift away from these earlier patterns. With his new look, Big Ed Brown could also support his role as a real estate agent. The hairstyle will give him a more polished and trustworthy appearance and confidence will always help sell more! His natural hair color also signals credibility and experience.

This transformation might also reflect a shift in his dating intentions. Brown has also recently mentioned that he wants to find someone closer to his age — someone who shares his Christian values. Fans can watch 90 Day Fiancé is available to be streamed on Hulu.

90 Day Fiancé Using a unique 90 Day Fiance visa, overseas fiances will travel to the US to live with their partners for the first time. Each couple will have just 90 days to decide to get married or send their international mate home.

