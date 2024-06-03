The Big Picture Scam relationships are still prevalent in 90 Day Fiancé, showcasing toxic dynamics.

Couples like Big Ed and Liz display concerning behavior, hurting their chances for a "happily ever after."

More dysfunction is revealed in popular couples like Angela and Michael, hinting at underlying issues.

If there is one thing 90 Day Fiancé fans know what to spot, it's red flags. Since the series premiered ten years ago, viewers have witnessed people find true love and even more people find toxic relationships in the series that was originally intended to inform people about the K-1 visa process. The parade of couples that have come through the franchise has ranged from relationships built on true love, like Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, who appeared on the third season of 90 Day Fiancé and are currently featured on Happily Ever After. The series also saw many cases that showed how people try to scam their way into the United States through the pretense of being in a relationship that they were not emotionally or physically invested in.

In one way, it makes sense that the network included couples who were clearly not in honest situations. They were probably attempting to show people how to avoid scenarios like that when entering into international relationships. Season 2 saw the introduction of the couple, Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali, which showed the extent these scam relationships can go. Danielle met Mohamed in an online chatroom, and while he claimed to love and care about her, it was clear he had ulterior motives. The second they got married, their relationship crumbled; he demeaned her, and she considered having him deported. They never made it to any sort of happily ever after.

Since then, the series has seen a mix of couples like Danielle and Mohamed alongside those with real connections. A decade since the 90 Day Fiancé universe first began, the series spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After follows the couples after they say “I do.” In Season 8, a new group of couples from varying seasons are featured; some who have been together for years, and others who are fresh off their 90 Day Fiancé experience. There are a few couples whose issues are absolutely surmountable, but those are outnumbered by the couples whose relationships are on a path toward destruction.

Big Ed and Liz Had Problems From the Start

Here is a couple that should have never been featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After in the first place. Ed Brown, aka “Big Ed,” first appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé universe while he was in a relationship with a much younger woman from the Philippines named Rose. Viewers were entertained and simultaneously grossed out by Ed’s personality and penchant for younger women, in that order. It was also clear that Rose was not attracted to Ed at all when they were shown on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. His trip to meet her in person was filled with comedic moments of him being attacked by monkeys and Rose’s general disenchantment with him, but it also showcased the level of Ed’s misogynist attitude. He made it clear that he looked down on her when talking about her unshaven legs, as well as when he bought her a toothbrush and mouthwash because he didn’t like her breath.

Rose left Ed alone in the Philippines, but he still lived on in 90 Day Fiancé through their Single Life spinoff. It was there that viewers saw the beginning of his relationship with Liz Woods, a young American woman who initially seemed to have no interest in him. Fast-forward a few years, and they’re now on Happily Ever After as the only unmarried non-international couple in the series. This season, Ed took his toxicity to a whole new level, canceling their wedding without telling Liz after a dispute over taco pasta. When Ed finally meets up with Liz to talk things over, he shows complete indifference while she cries and says she does not want to love anyone other than him. His biggest concern after ending their engagement and wedding plans was making sure Liz’s daughter did not hate him and deciding whether he needed to hire a maid. Given that their relationship had nothing to do with the K-1 visa process whatsoever, hopefully, this will be the last time Big Ed and his Big Ego appear on the franchise.

Nicole and Mahmoud Together Despite Dysfunction

Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny were actually married before they joined the 90-Day Fiancé universe. When they were first introduced on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole was on her second attempt at living with Mahmoud in Egypt. Even though she converted to Islam to be with Mahmoud, it was clear immediately that following a strict Muslim lifestyle was not easy for Nicole by any means. She was resistant to all the rules she was required to follow, and after the season ended, it seemed as if their relationship was over, as Mahmoud was set against moving to the United States. So, it was surprising to see that they’d be seen on Happily Ever After and that Mahmoud had actually moved to the United States to be with Nicole. Unfortunately, things went south immediately upon his arrival. In fact, they hardly had any happy moments outside when he first arrived at the airport and a short amount of joy before Nicole accused Mahmoud of leering at a woman in hijab.

It seems as if Nicole assumed that once Mahmoud arrived, he’d love and settle into the American lifestyle with no issues. She never even considered that he’d stick to his religious beliefs and customs after moving to the United States, and she was incredibly wrong. They’re still attempting to work things out on the series; however, life post-filming has provided new troubling insights. In February 2024, Mahmoud was arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles. Viewers had seen Mahmoud get physical with Nicole during an episode of The Other Way, making the news of his arrest make a little more sense. While Nicole did not press official charges, she did comment on his arrest in a roundabout way on her social media, resharing a post about raising awareness of domestic violence against women within the Muslim community. As of right now, the couple is shockingly still together, and are doing their best to make it work.

Angela and Michael’s Complicated Relationship

Angela Deem and Michael Ilensanmi have been involved in the 90-Day Fiancé universe since season 2. This was another couple that many believed to be a scam situation, as the “MeeMaw” from Georgia was significantly older than her Nigerian boy toy. The couple met online and fell in love, beginning the K-1 Visa process quickly. Unlike most of the couples in the series, Michael did not get approved for his 90-day visa, forcing Angela to go to Nigeria to marry him there in the hopes of getting their spousal visa. When Angela wasn’t yelling at Michael or accusing him of cheating, she only seemed to care about the sexual aspect of their relationship. She’d rave constantly about their sex life and make comments about the size of certain parts of Michael’s body. As time passed, it seemed less likely that Michael was purely using Angela, as all she seemed to do was verbally abuse and fetishize him. In all fairness, Michael did eventually cheat on her, but they managed to repair their relationship in spite of this, even appearing on 90 Day Last Resort.

Their experience on 90-Day Last Resort was positive, and their marriage seemed to be back in a good place. In the current season of Happily Ever After, Michael and Angela are still together. However, it’s the news outside of the series that has currently grasped fans' attention. Michael’s arrival to the United States was leaked early, and in February 2024, Angela shared on her social media that Michael had gone missing from their home in Georgia without his phone, ID, or other personal belongings. He was found three days later after he called the police to inform them that he was not missing but that he was running away from Angela, who had allegedly been physically violent with him. The news of Angela’s alleged abuse did not shock fans of the show, however. Her behavior throughout the seasons is proof that she is at least capable of abusing her husband, especially after seeing her destroy his car and physically assault him during the previous season of Happily Ever After. Regardless of this, Angela is now claiming to be a victim of green card fraud, despite the efforts Michael made in season 7 to get her to move to Nigeria. Michael, on the other hand, is safe in the hands of friends and is back on social media, showing that he is at peace and happy.

Jasmine and Gino Might Now Be Over

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s relationship is one that many thought should have ended after their first appearance on Before the 90 Days. Gino infamously shared nude photos of Jasmine with his ex-girlfriend, which she, in turn, leaked, leading to Jasmine losing her job as a teacher. They had an explosive fight, one even bigger than all the ones seen during their first season. So, many were shocked to learn that they’d returned to the series for season 6 of Before the 90 Days. Their time on there was equally tumultuous as the prior season, and yet somehow, inexplicably, the couple made it to their official 90 Days in the K-1 visa process. They managed to make it down the aisle, but now, in Happily Ever After, things are going downhill for Jasmine and Gino. Things for the couple have been up and down through the current season, but news recently broke that their marriage is likely over.

After sharing a post for her son Juance’s birthday, a fan asked where Gino was, and Jasmine responded, “With the strippers,” referencing what Gino did during his bachelor party, as seen on 90 Day Fiancé. Her comment comes after rumors had been swirling that Jasmine was unfaithful to Gino and that she had a new boyfriend. Reports state that after finding out about her affair, Gino kicked her out of their Michigan home and that she is currently staying with her alleged beau, Matt, who she met at her gym. Details are still coming out, so hopefully, the Tell All at the end of the season will shine some new light on Gino and Jasmine’s marital status.

Ashley and Manuel Velez’s Toxic Marriage

A couple is rife with dysfunction. Ashley and Manuel joined the 90-Day universe in the latest season of 90-Day Fiancé. The couple fought constantly and only seemed happy during and right after physical intimacy. Their volatile behavior did not change much after they got married, and things for them in the current season of Happily Ever After are anything but happy. Ashley’s biggest issue with Manuel on the show is that she feels like he’s hiding major parts of his life from her, which Manuel denies but never elaborates more on his innocence. When they were last seen on Happily Ever After, Manuel’s friend Jonathan was stuck in between an emotionally charged Ashley and an angrily ambivalent Manuel. Jonathan hit the nail right on the head on the major issue between the two of them: both need to admit they’re wrong because they are both wrong. Their communication issues have nothing to do with language barriers and everything to do with ego. Right now, it seems as if sex is the only thing they have in common with each other, which does not provide a strong foundation for a marriage. However, according to social media, the couple is still going strong and as happy as ever, which is incredibly surprising considering the level of dysfunction in their marriage. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 airs Sundays on TLC, at 8 PM ET. Episodes will also be available to stream the same day on Max. Watch on Max