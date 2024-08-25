The Big Picture 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed and Liz finally ended their tumultuous relationship, with Liz showing a new, happier attitude post-breakup.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods officially ended their relationship once and for all, which was probably the best thing for the single mom of one. Several years ago, Big Ed first appeared in the franchise when he joined 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. At that time, he was dating Rosemary Vega, who quickly caught onto his narcissistic ways. The 90 Day Fiancé couple broke up, and Big Ed moved on to Liz, whom he would date on and off for the next several spin-off appearances. They had one of the most tumultuous relationships the franchise had ever seen, resulting in well over 10 break-ups. The couple were at their breaking point when they appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but they decided to commit one last time.

Then the 90 Day Fiancé franchise stars reappeared on Happily Ever After? Season 8, where they showcased their new lives in Arkansas. The couple appeared to make a complete 180 in their relationship, only for a misunderstanding about taco pasta to turn into a full-blown argument and destroy their relationship. Most fans expected the couple to reconnect in true Big Ed and Liz fashion. However, much to viewers' surprise, they showed up separately at the Tell All house and Liz announced they hadn't seen each other in six months. She also revealed she had a new boyfriend, who appeared at the Tell All later that episode. The Liz that appeared on-screen is different from the Liz in previous seasons. It's a quality that even the rest of the Happily Ever After? cast members recognize, and it may be safe to attribute her attitude to her post-breakup glow.

The '90 Day Fiancé' Noticed the Differences With Liz

One sign in particular that proves Liz was better off without Big Ed was her aura in general at the Tell All house. When Liz first appeared in the franchise, she was a shy and timid young woman. She was even a little repulsed by Big Ed's advances and enjoyed her independence. Over time, though, her vibes on screen changed; Liz seemed quieter, even more so than usual. Her facial expressions were sad, and she struggled to communicate. She didn't work out as much as she claimed she wanted and her weight fluctuated throughout the series. Most importantly, she didn't go after the work goals she had, and she followed along with Big Ed's plans.

She was his right-hand, and they planned to do everything together. However, once this breakup was official, something changed in her. Almost every cast member at the Happily Ever After? Tell All has commented on Liz's vibes. Some cast members even claimed they “didn't know” what it was, but Liz was different and seemed happier. She smiled and laughed more. She interacted with the other cast members. Liz even made jokes, and it was obvious that she was enjoying her time with the other co-stars. The 90 Day Fiancé star was on a better path without Big Ed, free to be more of herself, even if her heart still desired him.

'90 Day Fiancé's Liz Is More Open-Minded After Moving On

This Happily Ever After? breakup wasn't the first time the duo split up. Big Ed and Liz have broken up too many times for a couple to brag about. The couple had always struggled to communicate and respect each other's basic needs. In all the other breakups, though, neither of them moved on. Usually, they would argue and fight, especially if they were drinking, but be back together within a few hours or days at the most. This time around, Liz waited and gave Big Ed space. A few days later, they met up to discuss their issues. However, once it was clear that Big Ed wasn't going to change his mind, Liz accepted it and moved on.

Within two months, she was dating a new man and the pair seemed to be doing well. The way Liz handled the breakup was mature, especially compared to how they managed their other breakups in the past. Not only was she generally more accepting of their breakup, but it seemed like she realized she received everything she needed from the relationship. There was nothing left for her to learn or gain. She didn't feel the need to cling to a relationship that was no longer serving her and realized she deserved better, which is probably the most growth any of the 90 Day Fiancé stars have shown.

Liz's New Man, Jayson, Already Presents Himself Better

Image via TLC

To take the second point a step further, moving on isn't the only sign that Liz is doing much better after the break-up. Her new boyfriend himself and how he acts are their own signs. While it may not be appropriate to compare, it's also probably safe to say that Liz upgraded when she moved on. Putting all looks aside, the way the two men handled themselves was drastically different. Jayson didn't seem afraid to speak his mind, similar to Big Ed. He also seemed a little cocky as he called Big Ed out with a smirk at the Tell All. However, he had no issues standing up for the Happily Ever After? single mom.

Jayson seemed poised and well put together at the Tell All. Big Ed mentioned Jayson was part of the military, which would explain his stoic nature. Liz's new boyfriend didn't stoop low and throw nasty digs like Big Ed would. The way he treated Liz at the Tell All was another indication of how well the new couple was doing. At the other Tell Alls, Liz was at the receiving end of a screaming Big Ed who demanded his engagement ring back. However, Jayson was affectionate and supportive towards Liz throughout their segment on the Tell All. He also had strong emotional intelligence because he prompted Liz to attend the Tell All to gain closure. It seemed like Liz was finally being treated the way she deserved and by a man who knew how to take care of himself and her.

Overall, when Big Ed and Liz first appeared on the franchise, they seemed like an unlikely couple. Considering Liz rejected most of Ed's advances, and they kept breaking up only to get back together, it was surprising that the couple made it past a year, let alone weeks before their wedding day. In truth, their relationship seemed to deteriorate from the moment they got together. The couple would try to bond, like when Liz joined Big Ed for a photo shoot so she could learn more about photography. More often than not though, their time together would result in a huge fight. The couple appeared to start the Happily Ever After? season off strong and The Last Resort helped them a lot, but this duo was just not meant to be together.

