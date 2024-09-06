After the third day of the Tell All, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars revealed a surprising dislike for Loren and Alexei Brovarnik. Alexei and Loren are one of the original couples, first appearing in 90 Day Fiancé Season 3. Almost instantly, the duo became a franchise favorite. From the moment they appeared on screen and Loren quit her job in New York, it was obvious they were one of the more authentic couples in the series. While they had a few hurdles to overcome, like living with Loren's parents or the dancer at her bachelorette party, they proved to overcome the odds most 90 Day Fiancé couples couldn't. Since then, they've continued to share their relationship and blossoming family across the various spin-offs.

After their segments on the original 90 Day Fiancé series, they shared more of their story in the earlier seasons of Happily Ever After?. The couple even earned their own spin-off for a short time as well. They switched it up this year, and the duo surprised fans by returning to the Happily Ever After? series for Season 8. However, their recent appearance has ruffled the feathers of the other stars. Loren always had a difficult time connecting with the other stars at the Tell Alls, but this time, a combination of her superior attitude and the clear favoritism the couple receives from the franchise seems to have the newest stars in an uproar.

'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Had a Limited Storyline

Close

Alexei and Loren are one of the oldest couples in the franchise. They've been together for about a decade and have welcomed three beautiful children into the world since getting married in Season 3. Since the duo has more time under their belt, they've likely overcome some of the typical issues 90 Day Fiancé couples have at the beginning of their marriages. However, while they might not have many issues, this year's segments felt more like filler episodes without much sustenance. While couples like Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes were struggling to connect with their in-laws, Alexei and Loren were bickering about elective surgeries.

The majority of their segment surrounded Loren's “natural mommy makeover” and how Alexei felt it was unfair that he needed to pick up the slack for a few weeks while she healed. In a way, Loren’s segment was important because she helped other moms realize that it's okay to be selfish occasionally. Especially if it's for the betterment of mental health, because overcoming negative self-talk can help improve parenting skills. However, their segments were quickly overshadowed by the turmoil the other couples faced. Since the 90 Day Fiancé stars didn't have real couple problems and they argued about superficial issues, the rest of the crew developed a sour taste for the long-term couple.

'90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Were Two-Faced

The Tell All is the primary place for the stars to learn more about and understand the other cast members. It's also an opportunity to call out the stars, and clarify what they've said or done throughout the season. It's not uncommon for stars to butt heads or get extra hype at the Tell All. Angela Deem is known for going wild and even flashing cameras. Even Loren has seen her fair share of drama at the Tell Alls, and history repeated itself. The stars thought Loren was being two-faced; one particular issue was how, in a general sense, Loren seemed nicer to the stars in person. On the other hand, Loren's appearances on Pillow Talk often contain snarky and judgmental comments about the other stars.

At one point in time, the Happily Ever After? star even sided with John McManus instead of Thais in the Pillow Talk segments, further adding to the turmoil. During the Tell All, Loren also called out a few stars, like Big Ed Brown. Although Bid Ed is not innocent by any means, Loren's mean-girl antics were at an all-time high. Loren would say or do one thing behind someone's back and do another in front of them. Shaun Robinson suggested Loren's confidence could have increased from the plastic surgery, which may have caused her to be more brash than usual. While Loren has always had a slight air of superiority about herself compared to the other stars, this time around, none of the other cast members are willing to back down from the long-term stars.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Left the 'Happily Ever After?' Tell All Early

Image via TLC

In the end, the straw that seemed to break the camel's back was Loren and Alexei's decision to leave the Tell All early. After their (brief) segment at the Tell All, the couple said their goodbyes to the other stars, claiming they had barely minutes to "spare." That's when the drama heated up, with Loren calling out Sophie Sierra and Thais for “half-assed” hugs. After her unnecessary comments, they fired back, claiming they felt Loren thought she was better than the rest of the cast. To the stars, too many instances added up, and the cast grew uncomfortable. Between the OG couple's storyline lacking genuine problems and Loren's arrogant attitude, the stars were hesitant towards her.

Then, the other couples had their relationships torn apart on the Tell All by the host and the other stars. Rob Warne and Sophie, and Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, were scrutinized by the entire cast, including Loren. Meanwhile, Loren only needed to discuss her brand-new belly button and Alexei needed to defend his “alpha male” perspective. Compared to the other stars, their story was talked about for a fraction of the time while Loren got to showcase her brand-new body. Their Tell All segment reflected their seasonal appearance well: minimum sustenance and criticism. Then they were free to go back home and live their lives. The obvious entitlement didn't sit right with the other stars, especially since Loren and Alexei were quick to vocalize their opinions and then utilize their escape routes.

While Loren and Alexei are a long-term couple who earned the fan-favorite title, there have also been a few “haters” in the mix. The Season 8 Tell All is not the only time Loren has rubbed stars the wrong way, as a few years ago she had some choice words to share with fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Arkhipchenko. Regardless, the stars have a fair point, though. Considering that Loren and Alexei's segment on the Tell All was short, and their experience wasn't anywhere near as critical as the other stars, their running away so quickly does have a hint of entitlement. At the same time, though, Alexei and Loren have proven to be a genuine couple with minimal amounts of drama. As a result, they might want to avoid tarnishing their image, especially with three little ones at home. In the end, though, Loren's low-key mean-girl antics have not gone unnoticed, and she's beginning to carve a negative image for herself within the franchise.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC in the U.S., and are available to stream on Max.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. Release Date September 11, 2016 Cast Elizabeth Potthast , Andrei Castravet , Angela Deem , Paola Mayfield , Russ Mayfield , Michael Ilesanmi , Chantel Everett , Pedro Jimeno Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

Watch on Max