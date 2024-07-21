The Big Picture Loren's mommy makeover improved her self-esteem and confidence.

90 Day Fiancé' star Loren Brovarnik just surprised her husband Alexei Brovarnik with the results of her “natural mommy makeover,” which may have been the best decision of her marriage. Loren and Alexei are long-time fan favorites because they are not afraid to showcase their imperfections, but at the same time, they're not a riotous 90 Day Fiancé couple. The reality TV stars get along well, complement each other, and have become one of the main franchise fan favorites. They appeared on the show over nine years ago, and have continued to showcase their journey as they appear on various spin-offs. Their most recent appearance has been in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, where they highlight Loren's journey through plastic surgery.

After having three children, coupled with body dysmorphia, Loren wasn't proud of her body. The 90 Day Fiancé cast member was self-conscious and wanted to feel more like herself in her body. So she opted for a “natural mommy makeover” that consisted of 360 lipo, a fat transfer to her breasts, and a tummy tuck. The surgery would take her out of commission for about two months, leaving Alexei to work and take over her mommy duties. An annoyed Alexei was adamant against the surgery, but Loren was equally adamant. Their time on screen has highlighted the surgery and recovery process, plus the drama and resentment that built from it. While the couple is fighting, sleeping apart, and struggling with physical intimacy, they're failing to realize the bigger picture. Getting the surgery was actually a good thing that could help improve their relationship.

Loren's Self-Esteem and Confidence Will Improve

Loren always struggled with body dysmorphia, even before she appeared on the franchise. Having three children in three years and managing the discomfort of abdominal diastasis didn't help either. After the birth of her third child, she documented her fitness journey on social media and lost 12 pounds within four months. That wasn't enough for the mommy influencer though. So that's when she decided she was going to get her “natural” mommy makeover. Alexei and Loren’s family have a point: surgery won't fix her body dysmorphia. The Happily Ever After? Season 8 star needed to accept her body and the journey she was on first before she could improve how she viewed herself.

On the other hand, the surgery could help Loren get to the place she wanted to be. The surgery could give her more control and autonomy over her body. While she might not erase the body dysmorphia or have the exact figure she desired, the surgery will take her one step closer and help her realize she's much more in control of her body than she realized. Between giving her more control and helping her improve her body, the surgery can help her improve her self-confidence and self-esteem. The surgery might seem “selfish” as Loren claimed, but a mom whose cup is full can healthily and happily pour into the cup of her family.

The 90 Day Fiancé Couple Will Have to Swap Places

The “natural” mommy makeover may have been elective surgery, but it was a vigorous and xx one too. The surgery would take several hours and leave Happily Ever After? Season 8 star Loren out of commission for about two months. Right out of surgery, she and Alexei had to live in a hotel close to the hospital because Loren couldn't even dress herself or use the bathroom alone. Luckily, after a couple of weeks, she'd be able to help out more, but she still wouldn't be allowed to lift heavy items, bend down, or do repetitive tasks often. This meant that Alexei, who would normally be outside the home working, now also needed to take on all of Loren's mommy's duties. They'd have the help of her family, but they could only do so much. Alexei was less than thrilled about having to pick up all the slack.

He preferred that Loren maybe wait until the kids were old or reconsider altogether. In Alexei's defense, Loren was asking for a big favor. If Alexei wasn't used to helping around much, then he was probably very out of his element, making him more stressed and putting the household behind its normal schedule. However, sometimes moms deserve a break too. Loren popped out three kids in three years, which is no easy feat. She's been a stay-at-home mom, working as a mommy influencer on the side, and has been doing all that she could for her blossoming family. Allowing Alexei to live life in her shoes might do the Happily Ever After? Season 8 couple justice. Alexei worked hard. There's no doubt about his ethics, but managing three kids and one big baby that needs extra coddling might give him some insight into Loren’s parenting life.

Loren and Alexei Need To Compromise

Overall, Loren's surgery could teach them the importance of compromising and understanding each other's insecurities, which are crucial in relationships. The couple obviously couldn't agree on what to do. Loren wanted to be more comfortable and accepting of her body. She also wanted to overcome her body dysmorphia and have more autonomy. Alexei, on the other hand, didn't want his schedule or the family's comfort to be compromised. The 90 Day Fiancé star would rather Loren went to the gym and for the transformation to be truly natural. In situations like this, it's critical that couples can find some sort of middle ground and see each other's perspective.

Perhaps going to the gym for an hour or two each day wasn't feasible with three kids. Or maybe Loren struggled with dedication and needed a little cheat code to help her get started. Either way, the surgery will help them understand that it's important to listen to their partner and to understand their point of view. Not everyone has the same thoughts or insecurities and what seems nonexistent to others is critical to some. If 90 Day Fiancé couples want to overcome their hurdles and withstand the test of time, then communication, empathy, and understanding are the cornerstones of any healthy relationship.

There's no denying that Loren's surgery was selfish and perhaps even rash. In fact, Alexei and Loren's family have not been afraid to voice their negative opinions regarding her elective surgery. They believed it was an unhealthy and risky way for her to get the body she wanted. They also believed it unnecessarily put Loren ahead of her children and would make her want to have more surgeries if the natural mommy makeover didn't go as planned. Although they have a few valid points, Loren refused to accept no for an answer. She needed the surgery for herself. At this point, it's best for the Happily Ever After? couple to take the lessons from this situation and learn from it. The surgery could have more benefits for them down the road if they are open to it and Loren doesn't continue to use plastic surgery to boost her self-esteem for the long term.

