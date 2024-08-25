The Big Picture Men on the show deflect and excuse their behavior, calling out others but struggling to see their own mistakes.

Lack of self-awareness leads to deflection and denial. Couples need mindfulness to improve their marriages.

Men on the show fail to take responsibility for their actions, leading to manipulation and dysfunction in their relationships.

The fourth part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All just aired and most of the men exhibited one particular issue. It's not uncommon for couples to bicker and struggle to find common ground in their relationship, especially on reality TV where more drama equals more entertainment. However, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise men have a particular knack for deflecting and excusing their behavior. To take it a step further, while they seem to struggle to see their own mistakes, they're the masters of calling out the other co-stars for the same behavior.

For instance, Big Ed Brown constantly took advantage of Liz Woods and made her out to be the villain multiple times throughout their relationship. Yet, he backed up Ashley Michelle and called out Manuel Velez for using her as an excuse for not learning English. He also had no problems defending Angela Deem’s outrageous behavior by making Michael Ilesanmi the villain. While this is reality TV and their actions might be amusing, a little self-awareness and mindfulness would probably help them immensely if the couples want to improve their marriages.

Self Awareness Would Help Stars Stop Deflecting

One of the biggest issues the male stars on the show and especially the Tell All exhibited was their deflection tactics. This was also largely seen in the 90 Day: The Last Resort spin-off where five couples on the verge of ending their relationship attended a couples' therapy retreat. In the first season, couples like Big Ed and Liz, or Angela and Michael, appeared hoping to reform their connection and move forward on more solid ground. They had the help of various therapists and relationship experts to help the stars reconnect. However, while couples like Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya made improvements, it was clear that other stars had a difficult time even acknowledging their wrongdoings. For instance, when Liz would point out Big Ed's arrogant attitude or how he cheated in The Last Resort games, she was met with resistance. Big Ed would rather point out what the other stars were doing or how Liz prompted that reaction from him.

To take it a step further, Big Ed appeared to take his entire past life therapy regression session as a joke. After his session, he claimed to be a 3-foot tall leprechaun and it looked like even the therapist had a difficult time believing he took the experiment seriously. Plus, the 90 Day Fiancé star is the poster child for making inappropriate jokes at the wrong time, hoping it would end any uncomfortable conversations. Not only is deflection a clear sign that the stars lack emotional intelligence and self-awareness, but it can be a manipulation tactic. Instead of focusing on what everyone else is doing or trying to make a joke to get out of a conversation, the men should be willing to see how their actions affect others. This is not to say that everyone else on the show is innocent. While some stars are equally guilty of gaslighting or riling up other stars, if stars like Big Ed learned to be more mindful of his actions, he would most likely be able to improve the manipulation cycle within the franchise.

Mindfulness Would Help the Stars Take Responsibility for Their Actions

Another issue the Happily Ever After? men had was that they didn't take responsibility for their actions. This is similar to deflection but is more direct. While deflection can be more subtle, like shifting the focus or trying to avoid a difficult conversation, not taking responsibility for their actions is more like denial or creating excuses. The stars could be presented with hardcore proof, but still deny or make excuses for their behaviors. This happened when Big Ed was accused of cheating at The Last Resort games. It wasn't until later in their stay that Big Ed admitted to cheating, but the whole time he refused to even entertain the truth. Additionally, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda's marriage is at an all-time low. Jasmine finally made it to America, the couple got married and yet they seem to be in the worst position they've ever been in. Now, there's no denying that Jasmine has an aggressive personality and loves to throw low blows. She also embarrassed and disrespected Gino regularly. However, in Happily Ever After? Season 8 Jasmine has consistently made comments about how Gino will provoke her.

At the Tell All, she told Shaun Robinson that even when they were having the best day, she felt like Gino would provoke her, so they fight, and he wouldn't have to be intimate with her. While her comment still doesn't excuse her behavior, it does have some truth in it. This could be seen in their argument in 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Episode 14 where Gino asked if Jasmine provoked the fight with his ex, even though he's the one who sent her nude photos. Additionally, he refused to take responsibility or even acknowledge his porn-watching habits, which were clearly affecting their marriage. He'd rather make excuses and deflect instead of acknowledging the turmoil he's adding to their marriage. From an outside perspective, it's clear that Gino gaslights Jasmine. While her reactions were usually over the top, at the same time, he antagonized her and then refused to acknowledge his role, which kept the vicious cycle going. Self-awareness, especially on both their parts, would help them realize when they're acting in this way. One of the stars needs to be the first one to start a new pattern, so their marriage can head down the healing path.

Stars Wouldn't Be As Likely to Call Out Other Cast Members

Overall, it's normal to become defensive and try to explain behavior. Even fan favorites like Loren and Alexei Brovarnik get caught up in arguments and struggle with self-awareness when emotions are heightened. However, a major issue comes to light when the stars can recognize this negative behavior in others and even call them out, but fail to recognize their own mistakes. Big Ed was quick to call out Manuel Velez for his secretive and blameful behavior toward Ashley Michelle. He even told Ashley that Manuel was obviously trying to make her an issue. Ironically, though, that's how most of the stars and viewership felt about Big Ed in all his relationships. Big Ed always had an excuse for why his relationships didn't work out, meanwhile, he didn't know how to treat his women. Even with Liz begging for years and couples therapy in their back pocket, Big Ed still struggled to see his wrongdoings. The fact that he can see how Manuel's behavior is harmful though, means that Big Ed is capable of knowing good from wrong behavior.

However, subconsciously he thinks that he's an exception. To take it a step further, it's also insulting for a man to stick up for a woman who is not their partner, especially when they're guilty of the behavior themselves. Not only is Big Ed guilty of this, but so are Gino and Rob Warne. Rob is equally guilty of not spending his personal time wisely and gaslighting Sophie Sierra. While he struggled to see how his actions affected her, he could see how Angela or Jasmine’s behaviors affected their marriages. Similarly, Gino called out Rob and Sophie's marriage, but the younger couple had been intimate one and a half times more than them. Self-awareness would likely help these couples improve their own actions but also help them realize that sometimes it's better to stay out of other people's drama. By inserting themselves into other people's issues, the stars are causing more problems in their marriage and are lowkey revealing more of their subconscious double standards.

In the end, it takes two to tango. While the men may engage in manipulation tactics or gaslight their partners, it's also up to their spouses to recognize these behaviors. Then they either need to help their partner understand why those actions are wrong and choose to respond differently, or simply leave the relationship once and for all. At the same time, women are more often the ones to take the first steps and put more effort into their marriage, as seen in The Last Resort. As a result, the women might be emotionally exhausted and not interested in entertaining these “mistakes.” Overall, though, this is reality TV and tumultuous and toxic storylines are expected. However, if the stars are genuinely concerned about their marriages and want to improve their overall quality of life, self-awareness, and mindfulness would probably help them a lot more than they think.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max.

