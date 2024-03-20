The Big Picture Rob and Sophie struggle with past infidelity.

Rob's lack of sincere remorse affects their relationship.

Emotional cheating and insecurity deepen their marital issues.

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra met via social media and developed a romantic relationship almost immediately. The 90-Day Fiance star discovered Rob on an Instagram profile dedicated to mixed-race models and sent him a DM. The couple bonded over growing up being mixed, having one Black parent and one White parent. After their love blossomed, they decided to pursue a long-distance relationship and eventually got engaged, which was chronicled in the reality series. Things became difficult when Sophie received a message from another woman showing that Rob was communicating with her. The messages were damning, as they showed that Rob was happily engaging in conversation, requesting nude pictures and other sexually explicit videos. Sophie was naturally devastated, but the couple still managed to find their way back to each other.

They got engaged and soon began the K-1 Visa process, joining the 90-Day Fiancé franchise alongside several other couples. Rob was concerned about Sophie moving into his studio apartment, as he claimed that she grew up rich and very privileged. Sophie was upset by the state of his apartment, as she had hoped he would look for a new place when they learned she’d be able to come to the United States. It also didn’t help that the bathroom was outside the apartment. Rob said that Sophie was acting like a spoiled brat, but her complaints were very valid. The couple faced all sorts of issues during their 90 days, fighting so bad that it seemed as if their relationship was over. Shockingly, they did survive the fight, eventually saying “I do” on the beach. Now, they’re on 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, and their old problems as fiancés have become their new problems as husband and wife.

Past Infidelities Haunt Rob and Sophie’s Marriage

The major issue facing this couple is Rob’s past indiscretions. Sure, he has apologized for his past actions, but the sincerity is not entirely there. Rob’s behavior says, “Get over it,” as he gets mad every time she brings up the past. This is seen very clearly in the premiere episode of Happily Ever After, which showed Rob and Sophie living separately. Sophie shares that she left Rob after discovering messages on his phone that she was not aware of. He had not disclosed the full number of women whom he had exchanged messages with and was so upset that she left him to stay with a friend. Rob doesn’t seem apologetic about what happened; however, to him, it was in the past, and it no longer matters. His point of view is that, because he did not get physical with anyone, his cheating wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

The problem with this is that there is a thing called emotional cheating. Even though the conversations were very surface-level and mostly sexual, it’s still very much an intimate form of connection. The fact that Rob continued to ask for more photos and videos created a deep insecurity in Sophie. The things he said and the way he was speaking to other women made her feel like she wasn’t good enough for him. He may want her to let it go, but it’s not that simple at all. When a woman’s self-esteem is affected, it’s not so easy to heal, especially when it’s in a committed relationship. According to Peaceful Mind Psychology, “Low self-esteem can give rise to jealousy and insecurity in a relationship. You may question your worthiness to your partner, and believe it is a fluke that they like you. As such, it is normal for people with low self-esteem to expect their partner may be attracted to someone else or fear they will leave the relationship.”

This is precisely what’s going on with Sophie. She is several years younger than Rob, and at the age of 23, is still discovering who she is. For instance, she only just came out as bisexual to her mother and to Rob, and it’s a piece of herself she may never get to explore now that they are married. Her self-esteem is very much wrapped up in her and Rob’s relationship, and that’s not something that has clicked with him yet. He continues to get frustrated with her anytime she brings up the topic, because he does not fully understand just how much what he did affect her. And if he cannot grow to understand her, their marriage is doomed to fail. They may have beaten the odds in order to make it past the 90 days, but it’s clear they are on a path of destruction.

