Ashley Michelle from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? recently shared some uplifting news about her relationship with Manuel Velez after months of speculation and rumors surrounding their marriage. Ashley revealed that she and Manuel are currently in the "best place" they’ve ever been. The couple’s relationship has faced challenges, including delays with Manuel’s visa paperwork, but it seems the two have found their footing and are now thriving.

The pair’s journey has been anything but smooth. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé saw Ashley and Manuel clash over her procrastination in filing for his visa. Ashley, who was focused on her weight loss journey, had apologized for the delay, but Manuel’s frustration was clear. On top of it, he ended up threatening to leave and return to Ecuador for good as he was unable to work or live independently in the United States. The situation escalated to the point where their marriage appeared to be on the brink of collapse. However, the couple’s determination to make things work seems to have paid off.

As per ScreenRant, Ashley recently posted a story on her Instagram where she shared the link to her recent podcast and that’s where she revealed that the two of them have recently been the happiest they’ve ever been together. Her exact words from the podcast reportedly are:

“My romantic relationship is in probably the best place it's ever been at. We just show each other so much f***ing love, and patience, and clarity.”

Ashley Michelle’s Work Seems To Be Thriving

Ashley and Manuel first starred in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 and then went on to become a part of Happily Ever After?’s 8th installment, which concluded back in August 2024. The season ended on a sour note. However, it’s great to see that Ashley Michelle’s career as a social media influencer and “spiritual business coach” appears to be thriving. She’s holding podcasts and events here and there and is a consistent gym rat!

She has consistently posted on her socials and kept her fans updated about her weight-loss journey and is serving major inspiration vibes for women all over the world! Plus, the reality TV star is also about to hit 100k followers on her Instagram — and deservingly so.

The release date of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has not yet been unveiled. The show’s 2024 season and all the previous seasons are available to stream on TLC Go.