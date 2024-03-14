The odds of finding true love are reportedly slim, but for some, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that could present itself at any moment. In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couples who put their hearts on the line from the original series see if their rushed romance will flourish into a lasting marriage.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8 follows these hopeful couples from various seasons of the franchise, including 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day: The Single Life, and, of course, the original 90 Day Fiancé series. As they hope to solidify their sometimes controversial relationships, let's take a look at who we expect to see this year, and learn a little about their journey up to this point.

Emily Bieberly (31) and Kobe Blaise (36)

Image via TLC

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise's relationship first began when they met at a nightclub in China. Emily was there for a teaching opportunity while Kobe was working as an underwear model. Their chance encounter at the party quickly evolved into a serious relationship which led to Emily's pregnancy and their engagement abroad. After being separated for a couple of years, their journey to a K-1 visa reunion was documented on 90 Day Fiancé in Season 9, highlighting their marriage, and the birth of their second child all while living with Emily's parents.

In Season 8, the couple will take a trip to Kobe’s home in Cameroon to meet his family for the very first time, including his royal relatives. For Emily, the cultural immersion would come as a shock, especially the expectations from her husband's family regarding the traditional role of a Cameroonian wife. This is a stark contrast to Emily's independent nature, an adjustment that will be difficult considering the couple's bond and responsibilities together as parents.

Jasmine Pineda (36) and Gino Palazzolo (54)

Image via TLC

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo originally started their relationship online and fell in love despite the distance between them, from Panama to the U.S. In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the couple experienced a lot of clashes where Jasmine's jealousy often collided with Gino's calm demeanor. However, their love prevailed as their commitment to each other continued to grow, leading to marriage.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the couple's relationship is put to the test with the realities of married life. They continue to confront issues of Jasmine’s trust regarding Gino’s past relationships, showing how they overcome these challenges and strengthen their bond as husband and wife.

Angela Deem (57) and Michael Ilesanmi (35)

Image via TLC

From the start, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's relationship has had its share of ups and downs, as shown in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Angela, a grandmother from Georgia, and her younger Nigerian beau quickly became a focal point in the franchise because of their age difference, cultural imbalance, trust issues, and, on top of it all, the stressful K-1 visa process.

In this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Michael is still in Nigeria, waiting for his visa interview, while Angela is left to deal with life in the U.S. alone. Their marriage is under pressure from their past conflicts, Angela's recent health procedures, and her suspicions about Michael's loyalty to her. This season, Angela uncovers troubling information about Michael, which threatens the stability of their already chaotic relationship.

"Big Ed" Brown (58) and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods (31)

Image via TLC

The iconic 90 Day Fiancé franchise star, “Big Ed” Brown returns with Liz Woods, following their tumultuous romance filled with broken trust and breakups. Their on-screen connection began in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days but it was marred by Ed's infidelity and deceitful intentions. They were engaged on the show but unfortunately, Liz uncovered another secret from Ed that led to yet another split.

After rekindling their romance and becoming married, Season 8 follows the couple as they have relocated to Arkansas, attempting to rebuild their bond. However, they still face even more hurdles, including financial instability, merging their families, and Liz's continuing doubts about Ed's commitment. She rightfully demands answers about Ed's secret, further testing their fragile trust.

Loren Brovarnik (35) and Alexei Brovarnik (35)

Image via TLC

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are an example of true love formed in the 90 Day Fiancé series. Their relationship has become a fan favorite since their debut in Season 3. They are known for having one of the most genuine connections on the show and have overcome obstacles like Loren's Tourette syndrome and their inevitable cultural differences.

Now in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, they're juggling life with three young children and learning as they go about the complexities of parenting. With upcoming important life decisions, the couple balances life with humor and love, a trait that brought them so much adoration from fans.

Nicole (40) and Mahmoud (31) Sherbiny

Image via TLC

Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny's love story began on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when American-born Nicole took a leap of faith and relocated to Egypt to be with Mahmoud. Though they have distinctly different backgrounds, the two have conquered the challenges of adapting and compromising for one another.

Now the tables have turned as the couple has moved to the United States to start building a new life. Mahmoud begins adjusting to American customs, much like Nicole's experience when she moved to Egypt.

Thaís Ramone (26) and Patrick Mendes (33)

Image via TLC

Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes were originally a couple from 90 Day Fiancé and have already navigated an international romance fraught with cultural nuances and family involvement.

Their relationship, which blossomed into an engagement and parenthood, is now facing new tests this season, which follows them to Brazil. There, they seek to strengthen ties with Thaís's family, who wish to reconnect with her family and allow Patrick to bond with them. However, joining them is Patrick's brother, John, which puts a lot of tension on the new connections being made.

Sophie Sierra (25) and Rob Warne (32)

Image via TLC

Sophie Sierra is a London-based influencer who met American, Rob Warne on Instagram. Their relationship was immediately strained due to Rob's subpar living conditions and his inappropriate flirting with other women. Despite these red flags, they eventually had an unexpected beachfront wedding in Santa Barbara, California.

Now Sophie and Rob have relocated to Austin, Texas, as a married couple. However, this season, Sophie's doubts about Rob's fidelity will continue to plague her mind while she continues her efforts to help him reform his ways.

Ashley Michelle (33) and Manuel Vëlez (37)

Image via TLC

Ashley Michelle and Manuel Vélez first met when Ashley studied abroad in Ecuador, but, they eventually parted ways. Years later, their romance rekindled, which led to Manuel’s move to be with Ashley in New York. The couple initially struggled with their religious differences; Manuel being Catholic and Ashley more spiritual, but over time they came to accept each other.

After Ashley and Manuel overcame these differences, they tied the knot in a Florida ceremony, which was showcased on 90 Day Fiancé. Now, joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, they face not only the realities of married life but Ashley will finally be introduced to Manuel’s two teenage children.