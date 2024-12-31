Sometimes, it’s not the actual 90 Day Fiancé couples who stir the pot on the franchise, but it’s their families who manage to raise chaos in the series. Over the years, the families and supporting cast members have become an integral part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. In fact, some families were so entertaining and interesting that they went on to have their own spin-off. This was the case with Season 4 star Chantel Everett, who later appeared in her own spin-off The Family Chantel with her then-husband Pedro Jimeno.

However, although some families did not receive their own spin-off, they still left a longing impression with their onscreen antics. As was the case with Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Potthast, her husband Andrei Castravet and the rest of the Potthast family. Andrei and Libby first appeared in Season 5 and her American family weren't a fan of the Moldovan native's controlling and brash attitude. Over the years, the rift between the families has only gotten stronger, and I can't help but notice that maybe the egos of the Potthast men are fueling the fires.

'Happily Ever After's Charlie Won't Give Andrei a Fair Second Chance

One major issue Libby's brother Charlie Potthast has with his family is how they treat Andrei. The Potthasts were often two-faced, saying mean things about Andrei, Libby and their relationship behind their backs, but offered a more supportive view when Andrei was around. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Charlie also didn't like how his father, Chuck Potthast, bent a few rules and welcomed Andrei into the family business with open arms.

I understand Andrei hasn't offered the best impressions and can come across as controlling. However, Charlie appears to be the same way. He wants to control the family business he doesn't even own and force Andrei out of the family instead of practicing more acceptance. Ultimately, if Charlie wants to be in his sister's life, he needs to accept that Andrei is his brother-in-law.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Chuck Refuses to Admit to Wrong-Doings and Double Standards

Close

While I think it's not Charlie's place to be forceful about his opinion regarding the family business, I do think he has some valid points in general. The family doesn't always practice what they preach. Chuck does seem to give the 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple preferential treatment, whether he gives the couple loans, a home to live in, or endless chances at a job. Andrei hasn't always proven himself worthy of the opportunities he's received either.

Luckily, Chuck's decision to include Andrei in the family business seems to have worked out in his favor. But I think Charlie's concerns were valid. Then, since Chuck shows preferential treatment, all the siblings, not just Charlie, feel left out and personally attacked. Overall, I can understand their point of view. If Andrei never proved himself worthy up until recently, then it didn't make sense not to include them in major decisions.

Personally, I think Chuck and Charlie are acting exactly the way Andrei can act, which they detest. All three 90 Day Fiancé men seem to want to be alpha males and have a hard time relinquishing their reigns. The more Andrei sticks to his guns and refuses to let Charlie's attitude truly get to him, the more stubborn and arrogant Libby's brother gets. Then, the more the Potthast siblings turn against Libby and Andrei, the more Chuck wants to help the newlyweds. Their actions are creating a vicious cycle that only fuels their egos and adds more chaos to the mix. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.