When 90 Day Fiancé franchise star Emily Bieberly first joined the series, she ruffled some feathers with her brash attitude, but I think she's becoming more likable as she settles into married life. When Emily first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, she had one-year-old Koban and was waiting for her then fiancé, Kobe Blaise, to join her in America. Unfortunately, though, the couple had a rough transition. The newcomers needed to stay with Emily's family, which left them with little privacy.

They also had strict rules to follow, like not having more kids and helping on the farm. The couple themselves also had a few issues. Emily had a knack for nagging and being pushy. Meanwhile, Kobe had a difficult time adjusting to an American wife. However, when the couple reappeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, I noticed some major changes in the couple that made me see Emily in a new light.

'Happily Ever After?'s Emily Welcomed Kobe's Traditions and Culture

Image via TLC

Emily may not be a traditional Cameroonian wife, but she does welcome many of Kobe's culture and traditions. In the Cameroonian culture, women tend to be more submissive and Emily can certainly be more abrasive or "bossy." However, the American counterpart in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? showed just how open-minded and flexible she could be regarding Kobe's culture. Emily was more than happy to have a traditional Cameroonian wedding.

She even enjoyed dressing up in their attire and thought Kobe was her perfect king when she saw him in his wedding clothes. Emily welcomed his family and was even willing to set aside her differences with Kobe's friend Valerie for the sake of making her husband happy. In the franchise, all the stars date internationally, but I've noticed that not all of them are willing to be as open-minded as Emily. Her actions show that even though she has a fiery attitude, she has pure intentions.

'90 Day Fiancé's Emily Blossomed in Motherhood