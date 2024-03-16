As Season 8 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? unfolds, new viewers and loyal fans are brought back to the turbulent journeys of international couples who have successfully navigated the K-1 visa process, only to find out that the honeymoon phase is officially over. Beyond the initial excitement of being together, these couples face all sorts of challenges, ranging from cultural differences to unresolved tensions, and even surprising revelations about each other’s personalities. Featuring fan-favorite couples, including Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo and Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, as well as two new couples in the mix, viewers can expect much more drama int their already tedious love journeys.

Based on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, the original series follows the lives of international couples who try to make (or break) their long-distance relationships. With the help of the K-1 visa program, partners from different corners of the globe come together in the United States to embark on a new chapter of their lives, with the pressure of tying the knot before the visa expires hanging over their heads.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

When Is '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 8 Coming Out?

Love is right around the corner! Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Officially premieres Sunday, March 17, at 8:00 p.m. EST on TLC.

Watch the Trailer for '?' Season 8

Where there’s love, there’s life. And where there’s life, there’s bound to be problems. The trailer for Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was unveiled on February 21, 2024, offering viewers a peek into the lives of the franchise’s beloved couples after the challenging 90-day period. However, navigating the intricate K-1 visa process is only just the beginning. Now, couples must grapple with the changing dynamics of their relationships all while maintaining their marriages.

The Season 8 trailer reintroduces audiences to Kobe and Emily, whose marriage appears to be smooth sailing. The two have weathered their fair share of “ups and downs” but have managed to keep their relationship afloat. Following them are Loren and Alexei, who have settled down and are now proud parents to three children: Shai, Asher, and Ariel. While Alexei insists he’s done with having kids, Loren’s expression says otherwise.

Jasmine and Gino make a rather eyebrow-raising appearance in the trailer, with Jasmine affectionately sucking on Gino’s toe. But it’s not all love and kisses for the two. Also joining in the drama of the show are Nicole and Mahmoud, whose relationship faces huge changes as Mahmoud relocates from Egypt to the United States. What was supposed to be a fresh start for their marriage spirals into a series of complications, reaching a breaking point where Mahmoud is seen leaving their home with Nicole’s phone and credit card.

Angela and Michael continue their struggle to secure a spousal visa so that Michael can join Angela in the United States. But based on the tears alone, their bureaucratic endeavors seem to be clouded with uncertainty. Meanwhile, Thais and Patrick find themselves embroiled in a heated argument, with accusations flying around Patrick’s brother, whom Thais considers to be a negative influence. Last but not least, one of 90 Day Fiancé’s most memorable couple, Big Ed and Liz, go head-to-head with their own challenges. Although the details remain unclear, it seems that Big Ed hasn’t been entirely honest with Liz.

Who Is in the Cast of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 8?

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After sees the return of the show’s iconic couples. Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly currently have two kids of their own and are expected to go on a homecoming trip to Kobe’s birthplace of Cameroon. Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik are finally achieving some balance in their marriage, which can be hard with three kids. But Loren might just have a life-changing surprise under her sleeve.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo might look lovey-dovey on the outside, but it seems the two just can’t get on the same page regarding certain things. Jasmine’s patience runs thin, and it’s only a matter of time before she packs her bags and leaves the U.S. Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Sherbiny must come to terms with their new lives in Los Angeles, but Mahmoud appears to have difficulties coping with the cultural differences surrounding him.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have had more than their fair share of visa denials. With their spousal visa interview around the corner, the two make sure they leave no room for error this time. Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone’s relationship left a bitter note on Thais family - understandably so since Thais hid from her family that she wanted to marry Patrick. This time, the two take the initiative to make amends. Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods are settling in Arkansas and moving on to the next step: tying the know. But with the huge costs of planning a wedding, the two try not to crumble under the financial burden.

Joining these fan favorites are two more couples: Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, and Ashley Campbell and Manuel Velez. Sophie and Rob are giving their all in their marriage, but it’s hard for Sophie to get past Rob’s infidelities. Meanwhile, Ashley has more than enough reason to believe that Manuel is keeping secrets from her.

What Is '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 8 About?

Check out the official synopsis for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8:

“TLC announces a new lineup of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? couples that viewers have come to know and root for over the years. They continue to navigate the highs and lows in their relationships including everything from preparing for first impressions with the in-laws, to managing significant cultural differences, to working through turbulent family dynamics and more. These couples are kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye as they navigate the next step in their love story. 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? premieres Sunday, March 17 at 8pm ET/PT on TLC.”

Who Is Making '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'?

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? series serves as a spin-off to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, led by production house Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Picture Television Nonfiction for TLC. Over the years, TLC has produced various shows dedicated to showing the unique sides of life. Notable shows include the competitive child beauty pageant series Toddlers & Tiaras and the psychic series Long Island Medium.

90 Day Fiancé first made its premiere in 2014, accumulating a total of 10 seasons under its belt. Thanks to its growing popularity and emerging fanbase, the series has branched off with multiple spin-offs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. A true guilty pleasure, the show is no stranger to public scrutiny. Not everyone is a fan of its cast members, who can be seen showing questionable attitudes at times. More worryingly, the show glorifies the idea of obtaining an American visa, and that happiness can only be obtained once we move to the States. But despite the franchise's criticism, the series’ long-standing presence is a testament to just how prominent it is in reality TV.