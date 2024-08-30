90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine Pineda made some allegations about Gino Palazzolo and, despite her tumultuous ways, they're pretty believable. In the five-part Tell All series, Jasmine was on her best behavior. Over the years, Jasmines became well known for her unhinged behavior in the franchise. Similar to the franchise villain Angela Deem, Jasmine would embarrass and berate her husband when she was hurt. She would scream, throw gifts, and intentionally make harmful comments to hurt Gino as much as he'd hurt her. These issues have led to much bigger problems in their relationship. However, compared to the previous 90 Day Fiancé seasons and Tell All, viewers saw a calmer version of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise star. She wanted to improve their marriage and develop their physical connection. But in true Jasmine fashion, halfway through the last part, she lost her cool.

The conversation started because no one at the Tell All could understand why Gino and Jasmine weren't sleeping in the same bed, let alone being physically intimate. The co-stars hoped to help the newlyweds get on the same page before they go home. So Gino explained that being with a woman who screamed and berated him constantly kills his libido. Then he made a comment about how he “can never do anything right,” which triggered Jasmine and caused her to spiral. This caused her to claim that it's actually Gino who makes their lives difficult behind closed doors and that he's putting on a facade for the Tell All house. While Jasmine is certainly not innocent and knows how to throw verbal low blows, her allegations have some truth to them, and she may not be the villain Gino has been making her out to be.

90 Day Fiancé Star Gino Ignores Jasmine's Boundaries

A person's boundaries are important. People employ this to help protect their physical, mental, and emotional health. Jasmine, like many other people, has her own set of rules and expectations. While she may not articulate them very well all the time, her negative reactions were a result of her boundaries being crossed often. For example, when the duo first appeared in the franchise, they had a major issue: Gino sent Jasmine's nudes to his ex. Jasmine felt violated. Her nudes were her "privacy" and Gino sending them without her knowledge was a huge no-no. Then he lied about it, which made the situation worse.

As a result, she acted out and showcased one of the biggest hissy fits the series had seen. She screamed and wailed at the top of her lungs. She lunged across the room to rip off his hat in an effort to cause the same pain he did. Unfortunately, that's not the only time Gino disregarded her boundaries and caused a blowout from the Panama native. In truth, Jasmine is clear about her expectations and her likes. Her desires, like micromanaging the women Gino talks to, might not be appropriate. Nonetheless, she expressed her needs or boundaries pretty clearly and Gino agreed to them. However, his clear disregard for her space triggers her and adds to their turmoil.

Gino Palazzolo Gaslights Jasmine Pineda

Gaslighting can cause serious harm in a relationship. Gaslighting is a manipulation tactic that causes people to second-guess their experiences and reality. A comment as seemingly innocent as “you're overreacting” or “that didn't happen” can be a form of gaslighting and cause damage to people's emotional and mental health. Unfortunately, Gino is guilty of gaslighting his wife. Whenever Jasmine reacts, usually to his blatant disregard for her boundaries, she's labeled as unstable and hysterical, which makes her worse. He denies claims that can't be easily proven, like allegedly telling Jasmine she can't use toys for self-pleasure.

He claimed that she's always screaming and overreacting, making it difficult for the couple to connect. He also lies regularly, which also strains their marriage. No matter how big or small — Gino will lie about everything from green card paperwork to sending nudes. He has no shame at all. But then again, once he's caught in the lie, he acts like Jasmine is the villain with unrealistic expectations. All of his actions contribute to Jasmine's already fragile personality. As she tries to heal from past traumas and stick to her boundaries so she can feel safe, Gino keeps breaking her trust by violating her space or not being truthful.

Gino Palazzolo Doesn't Take Responsibility For His Actions

Perhaps the biggest issue of all is that Gino is the king of deflection. Deflection is another potentially manipulative tactic that people use to take the spotlight off of themselves. Instead of acknowledging their own wrongdoings or being accountable, a person who's deflecting would rather point their finger at the other person. Whenever Gino is asked outright why he won't be intimate with his wife, he always blames it on her and her attitude. Jasmine will take responsibility for her actions and also highlight the ways she's improved. However, Gino would focus on what she did “two years ago” so he could avoid intimacy.

She even claims that Gino will intentionally provoke her. If she's provoked, then she'll act out, and he can avoid having sex with her, which was what happened when they went shopping for a new washing machine. Not only that, but considering Gino's history of blatantly lying on screen and how he's gaslighted her in the past, it's easy to believe that these behaviors continue in the privacy of their own home. But Gino won't admit the role he played. As Jasmine claimed, Gino “pretends” to be “lovely” so the other stars believe he's trying, but no matter how hard he tries to portray himself differently on camera, the red flags are still there.

In the end, there's no denying that Jasmine has her own faults. She's highly reactionary and struggles to communicate more effectively for her relationship to thrive. She's overly jealous, a little controlling, and superficial. But Jasmine is Jasmine. She's never pretended to be anyone she's not. From the moment the duo first appeared on Before the 90 Days, Jasmine was very clear about her faults and extreme personality. She also was clear about her expectations and what she would tolerate. Gino wasn't oblivious to her personality, and he contributed to their issues. By agreeing to her boundaries but failing to uphold them, he's just as much at fault as she is. Not to mention, Jasmine has tried to improve how she speaks and acts towards Gino, but he refuses to acknowledge her efforts. While she could benefit from healthier coping and communication techniques, that doesn't make her a villain. If she had a partner who was more understanding and respectful of her boundaries, she might not be anywhere near as reactionary as she is currently. However, her partner's blatant disrespect, on the other hand, will continue to be an issue no matter what relationship he's in.

