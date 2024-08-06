The Big Picture Emily's parents, Lisa and David, are the MVPs of 90 Day Fiancé due to their unwavering support and love for their daughter and her family.

Sometimes, 90 Day Fiancé MVPs are the supporting cast members themselves and this season, on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? the award goes to Emily Bieberly's parents, Lisa and David Bieberly. In the 10 years the reality TV franchise has been on the air, a variety of stars and supporting cast members have appeared on the series. However, some co-stars stuck out more than others. While some were infamous for their riotous behavior, others were known for the good and the support they provided the stars during their time on the franchise. In previous years, Jovi Dufren's mom, Gwen Eymard, was awarded the franchise MVP. The support and unconditional love she provided Jovi’s wife, Yara Zaya, and their newborn daughter were unmatched. Mrs. Gwen acted as the ultimate superhero, flawlessly playing the role of mom, grandma, and mother-in-law.

While Jovi worked overseas for months at a time, Gwen was by Yara’s side, assisting with the baby. When Yara had Covid, Gwen was there to help. Even when the couple moved farther away or Jovi cut off contact with Gwen, she still showed unconditional love and support. Even better, Gwen was not afraid to take Yara's side if she had a valid point in an argument. She also admitted her son was occasionally dense and needed to act more maturely in his marriage. Gwen's straight-shooter, but empathetic nature, awarded her the honorary franchise title and turned her into a fan favorite. Emily's parents, Lisa and David, followed a similar path. They've supported their daughter and her growing family beyond what they planned and played an integral role in their lives, earning them the honorary franchise MVP.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. Release Date September 11, 2016 Cast Elizabeth Potthast , Andrei Castravet , Angela Deem , Paola Mayfield , Russ Mayfield , Michael Ilesanmi , Chantel Everett , Pedro Jimeno Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

The 90 Day Fiancé Stars Live At Parent's Home

When Emily and Kobe Blaise first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, Emily had already given birth to their first son, Koban, who was about a year old. The duo had been apart most of the pregnancy and Kobe missed the delivery due to COVID-19, but Emily waited patiently for her fiancé to arrive in America. Although her family wasn't the most enthusiastic about Emily's situation, they let her live in their basement apartment. While she worked, they looked after her son and helped pitch in, since Kobe wasn't around. They didn't have many rules, either. The 90 Day Fiancé couple needed to help around the house and on the farm. They also didn't want them to have more children while living there.

In general, Lisa and David were very welcoming and accommodating. Their demands weren't unreasonable, and they did their best to make Kobe feel welcome in their home. Even more proof of their supportive and welcoming ways was their flexibility when Emily became pregnant with their second child. Lisa and David were adamant about no more children under their roof, but they generously reconsidered when the newlyweds found out they were pregnant again. Like Gwen, a married couple couldn't ask for more supportive in-laws. With mothers-in-law like Debbie Johnson or Karen Everett, Lisa and David are a prime example of parents who allow their children enough room to make their own mistakes while still offering the support they need to build a sustainable family.

Lisa and David Bieberly Traveled Abroad With the 90 Day Fiancé Stars

After their appearance on the OG series, Emily and Kobe appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8. The newlyweds traveled to Cameroon to meet Kobe’s family in that segment. During their two-week vacation, Emily had the luxury of switching spots and experiencing Kobe's life firsthand, just as he experienced her life in America. She connected and even argued with Kobe’s closest friends. Emily watched him play handball, his favorite pastime. She met her father-in-law and the rest of their extended family. The couple also embraced Kobe's culture by engaging in some of his familial traditions. For instance, Kobe and his family offered a dowry, paid a "bride price," and planned a second wedding in Cameroon. Even though Emily may have been a little bossy and overstepped their culture's boundaries, the couple showed much growth traveling abroad.

However, Emily and Kobe weren't by themselves for long. Lisa and David were by their side during the entire trip. The Happily Ever After? stars' parents were there to help the new couple in any way that they needed. Although it was their vacation too, they helped watch over the kids and plan the wedding. They also compromised and participated in Kobe's culture and traditions. Emily's parents continued to show support as the couple navigated their relationship in a foreign country. If fans remember, Gwen was always ready and willing to help Yara and Jovi with their daughter. Even if they didn't always see eye to eye, Gwen was a true grandma at heart, only caring for the well-being of her family.

Lisa and David Bieberly Provide Unconditional But Stern Love and Support

Overall, the qualities that made Lisa and David exceptional in-laws and the MVPs of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off this season were their unconditional but stern love and support. A parent's love should be unconditional, but at the same time, parents don't want their children to be spoiled or manipulative. While Lisa and David were accommodating and forgiving, they also knew when to put their foot down. When Emily got pregnant the second time, her parents let them stay in their home. Their flexibility made sense considering they were fresh newlyweds and Kobe couldn't work until he received his green card. However, when Emily and Kobe announced her third pregnancy, Lisa and David said enough was enough.

It was time for the young couple to move out. At that point, the couple had been married for over a year. Kobe worked and Emily was a stay-at-home mom. The couple had their roles figured out, so the time seemed more appropriate. To take it a step further, they supported Kobe's traditions even though they were uncomfortable with the “bride price” and the dowry. To them, it seemed like Kobe's family was treating Emily like property. But they saw how important the tradition was for Kobe and his family, so they were open-minded about the process. All in all, it's clear, even when they're upset or being strict, that they love and care for their daughter and her family, which is all a family could ask for.

When it comes down to it, Lisa and David have many similarities to Gwen. All three are straight-shooters and wouldn't beat around the bush when talking to their children and their spouses. Gwen had no issues telling Yara or Jovi when she thought they were acting up, which she did numerous times, including on 90 Day: The Last Resort. The same could be said for David and Lisa. Even better was that all three co-stars were not biased about their children. All three grandparents were honest about their own children's shortcomings and had no problem supporting their in-laws if needed. For instance, Gwen admitted that Jovi can be immature and selfish sometimes, and Lisa and David said the same about Emily. Overall, the three grandparents seem like the type of family members to be there no matter what, which isn't a quality seen on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise often.

