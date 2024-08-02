The Big Picture All Season 8 couples faced turmoil, causing issues in their relationships.

Several couples broke up, indicating the season wasn't as successful as hoped.

Many couples weren't sleeping together, hinting at deep marital issues and turmoil on the show.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is coming to a close, but most couples have proven that love on the franchise may not be as successful as they'd hoped. Eight reality TV couples joined the latest season of Happily Ever After? to showcase their evolving relationship after being on the original 90 Day Fiancé franchise. This season, like many others, was full of ups and downs, leaving viewers guessing at the end of most episodes. Some couples, like Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone, showcased more of their genuine love and became franchise favorites. The same could be said for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, who had their second wedding in Cameroon and got pregnant with their third child.

Meanwhile, other 90 Day Fiancé couples like Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda continued highlighting their whirlwind romances. Although some couples were doing better than others, most duos ended the season in limbo. To make matters worse, the first part of the Tell All just aired and Shaun Robinson learned a shocking fact: most of the couples weren't sleeping together. This disconnect only magnified the issues the couples faced throughout the season. Sadly, while a few couples were able to improve their marriages throughout the eighth season, most of the couples were torn apart by the end of the season. Considering the amount of Season 8 drama all the couples faced, suggests that Happily Ever After? may not be as happy as couples expected.

All the Season 8 Couples Faced Turmoil

One major clue that proves Season 8 may not have been Happily Ever After? was that every couple faced turmoil this season. With eight couples in the series this year, there was no shortage of jaw-dropping and soul-stopping drama. Even couples who had a more solid foundation and were stronger as a unit faced issues in Season 8. For instance, franchise fan favorites Alexei and Loren Brovarnick spent the season bickering over her “natural mommy makeover.” Loren wanted to feel more comfortable in her body. However, Alexei and his in-laws thought it was inappropriate for her to put all the house and mommy duties on him. They made it through the recovery period unscathed, but Loren was already considering tweaking her results. Newlyweds and new parents Patrick and Thais seemed to get along better than last season, but they still had a few hurdles to overcome.

Thais and Patrick's brother, John McManus, even seemed to find some common interests and stick up for one another. However, Patrick was still on Carlos Ramone's bad side, as he needed to ask his father-in-law for his blessing. Patrick accomplished his goal, even though he was already married to Thais and was celebrating their daughter's first birthday. All the newlyweds that appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 were also bickering and fighting to the end, including Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez. Their entire segment surrounded their shared finances and Manuel's shady behavior. In their defense, all couples have their own issues, and the more issues, the better the ratings. However, it didn't seem to matter how long the couples were married or how well they got along in the past. This season, all of them faced their fair share of issues.

Several Happily Ever After? Couples Broke Up

Another telltale sign that Season 8 may not have been as successful as the couple and the production crew hoped for was the fact that there were several breakups. The last appearance of Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny ended with the two still arguing and threatening each other with divorce. Mahmoud left their home, and it was assumed the couple realized they were beyond repairable because Nicole seemed equally fed up with their marital problems. Similarly, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods finally ended their relationship Once and for all. After breaking up and getting back together over a dozen times, Season 8 and taco pasta were the final straw for these two.

Without an ounce of empathy or a shred of dignity, Big Ed called the officiant to call off the wedding before even telling his fiancé. Even more surprising was that the couple was still separated six months later. Additionally, hot and cold couple Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra found themselves in a similar position. After reconnecting with his family and friends in Kansas for his birthday, Rob returned and wrote a speech for Sophie, ending their relationship. At the last minute, Sophie panicked and asked Rob to take her back, but the show didn't reveal what had happened after. Overall, throughout all the seasons of the Happily Ever After? this series has by far been the one with the most turmoil between the couples. In less than a year of marriage, most of the couples were nearly ready to end it for good.

Several 90 Day Fiancé Couples Are Sleeping Apart

Many of these issues occurred during the season, but Tell All revealed one of the most shocking truths of the series. Season 8 Tell All took the five-part series up a notch by having all the couples stay under one roof. The first night revealed a few secrets, including that most of the couples were not sleeping in the same rooms. To start, Nicole and Mahmoud didn't show up for the Tell All, hinting that their relationship was still unstable. Big Ed and Liz were still broken up and hadn't seen each other in six months. Then there were the rest of the tumultuous couples, Gino and Jasmine, Angela Deem and Michael Ilensamni, and Rob and Sophie, who were not sleeping together in the Tell All mansion.

Gino and Jasmine hadn't been intimate in over six months, and she claimed she'd never seen Gino fully naked. The first morning of the Tell All, they were back to their old selves, screaming and calling each other names. Rob and Sophie were still dancing around their issues and refused to clarify the more intimate details of their relationship. Angela was convinced Michael was cheating on her with a woman from New Jersey. They were also sleeping in separate rooms, even though they didn't join the stars at the mansion the first night. That's at least one couple officially broken up and four couples still on the fritz, meaning over half the couples on the series this season were facing marital issues. With more than half the stars facing extreme turmoil, it's clear that, statistically, this season wasn't happy.

In the defense of the Season 8 stars, no couple is perfect and every couple experiences problems in their relationships. The 90 Day Fiancé cast members are no different, especially with the pressure of filming for reality TV. Considering that the Tell All just began and most of the couples are still newlyweds, it's possible that they might put their problems aside and work on rebuilding their foundation. If Patrick could gain his father-in-law's blessing and Emily was able to improve her “bossy” attitude, then perhaps Rob and Sophie could work on their communication efforts. On the other hand, couples like Gino and Jasmine and Angela and Michael have had enormous issues from their first appearances. Their marriage was a surprise in itself, so it's possible that Season 8 only helped them realize their inevitable ill fate, and they're on their way to the next 90 Day Fiancé spin-off.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max.

