This year so far, fans have seen 90 Day Fiancé stars explore their relationships on 90 Day: The Last Resort, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and the OG series. Now it's time for the 90 Day Fiancé franchise to release another season full of drama and here's what I'm hoping to see on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? spin-off. Earlier this year, Before the 90 Days Season 7 showcased eight couples who were still near the beginning stages of their relationship as they got to know each other more before deciding to apply for the K-1 visa. The season highlights some of the most outrageous and tumultuous couples, such as Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze and Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah.

In The Last Resort, six franchise couples attended a retreat in hopes of repairing their relationships. The season ended with only half the couples recommitting and is still currently airing its Tell All. 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 is still in its early stages but has already created an uproar with some of its newest stars and their storylines, such as the throuple Any, Amani, and Matt Jlassi or the Colt Johnson-like mama's boy Greg Chalik. However, with The Last Resort ending, it'll be time for the franchise to release another season for one of its spin-offs. The Happily Ever After? series will likely return later this year and here are some of the major storylines I'm hoping to see.

The Return of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alums