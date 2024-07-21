The Big Picture Over half the couples in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? are fighting and on the verge of splitting up.

Thais and Patrick have grown from a tumultuous start to being good parents and a united front.

The focus on Patrick and Thais' blossoming relationship stands out in a season with less tumultuous couples.

As 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? nears the end of Season 8, many couples are not in the best place in their marriages, but some duos are rising to their prime. By the end of Episode 18, over half the couples were fighting, became more aware of their partners' red flags, and were on the verge of splitting up. Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi had a nice day traveling around her hometown, trying the local food. Their beautiful day came to a halting end after Michael “spit” in the corner of the booth. Jasmine Pineda finally completed the beauty pageant. She didn't win first place, but she still earned a crown. Unfortunately, winning didn't make her feel that much better because she still had to talk about the intimacy issues in her relationship with her husband, Gino Palazzolo.

Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne were on the verge of breaking up when he showed up at her friend's doorstep to recite a breakup speech since she moved out again. Then there was Ashely Michelle, whose sister and mom were convinced that Manuel Velez wasn't being truthful, nor was he a "man with integrity." However, one couple did not make as many waves in the 90 Day Fiancé pool. When Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone first appeared, they weren't franchise villains, but they also weren't fan favorites. In fact, the best thing about this couple for a while was Patrick's brother, John McManus. His unexpected popularity earned him a spot on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. Nonetheless, in their current season, Patrick and Thais have grown into a beautiful budding family that maybe other 90 Day Fiancé alums can look up to.

90 Day Fiancé Star Patrick Mendes Is a Family Man

There's no denying that Patrick is a family man. This desire might stem from him losing his mom at an early age and his father not being around much when he was growing up. No matter the reason, Patrick was dead set on changing the family dynamic that he had. He wanted to make sure he was around for their daughter, Aleesi, and put his family first. During their time at the lake, Patrick could be seen playing with his daughter at the lake, by Thais’ side. Even though he thought it was absolutely silly to ask Thais’ dad for his blessing considering they were already married and had a kid, he did it anyway. Solely because asking for Thais’ father's blessing would make her happy.

There's also the connection he had with his brother. For years, Happily Ever After? stars Patrick and John lived together in happy bachelor harmony. His family-oriented attitude was even more evident when he broke down in tears on his date with Thais while he shared the pain of not having his father around. Patrick was also very sentimental about giving up their apartment, holding onto the beginning memories of his relationship with Thais. While Patrick was not the perfect husband and may intentionally blow off Thais’ desires for his own, he obviously cared about his family and did what he could to prove it. With other 90 Day Fiancé couples having silly arguments at a moment's notice, it's nice to see a couple thriving and overcoming their hurdles as a united front.

John and Thais Developed A Sibling Connection

The Single Life cast member John is best described as an authentic and bold Boston native. He marches to the beat of his own drum and is not afraid to speak up. His cheeky and fearless attitude rubbed Thais the wrong way during their entire first segment in 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. At the time, John was living in Patrick's home when Thais arrived with her K-1 visa. Thais was displeased with John's all-women parties or drinking first thing in the morning. The two couldn't seem to get along. While fans found John's attitude entertaining, Thais found it cringy and annoying. This season the pair seems to be on better terms though.

The Happily Ever After? stars' newfound connection may have something to do with John moving out and getting a girlfriend of his own. Or their connection was a result of the two finding more common ground in this appearance. Either way, Thais and John are blossoming into more of a sibling relationship. John still liked to tease and antagonize Thais, but that's how he seemed to show love. He also supported Thais and helped smooth the connection between Patrick and her father. So, while John might be a little rough around the edges, he is equally a family man, like Patrick.

90 Day Fiancé Stars Thais and Patrick’s Relationship Has Blossomed

In a series where couples fall apart all the time, it's rare to see so much growth in one season. That's not to say that their relationship was toxic or even turbulent. Compared to the other 90 Day Fiancé cast members they co-starred with, like Gino and Jasmine or Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween, their relationship and segments were mild. However, the couple did have a lot of odds against them, and they didn't seem like a couple who would become long-term fan favorites. Aside from not getting along well with John, Thais had another issue. Patrick was concerned that Thais never told her father exactly what she was doing in America.

She didn't tell her father she intended to marry Patrick and move to the US forever. Her lack of honesty also added to the rift between Patrick and her father, especially since he never got the opportunity to ask for her hand in marriage officially. In the beginning stages of their relationship, the couple fought a lot. Patrick tended to keep information from Thais, like how much money he made, and she had a hard time adjusting to life with a bachelor as a roommate. But in this season they've grown a lot. They live on their own in their own house, so John's not around as much to rile Thais up. Patrick worked on smoothing over his relationship with Thais’ father and, most of all, the couple were coming together to be the best parents they could be for their young daughter.

In the end, Happily Ever After? couple Patrick and Thais weren't a “bad” duo or even franchise villains. More riotous duos simply overshadowed them. As a result, their storyline got lost in the murky 90 Day Fiancé waters and viewers weren't able to connect with them or see more of their authenticity. However, that's why Happily Ever After? was created, to give viewers more chances to watch 90 Day Fiancé alums navigate their relationships and see how well they grow together. With less tumultuous couples appearing this season, Patrick and Thais were able to showcase more of their unique situation and connection. The couple still has some growing to do. Patrick needs to communicate with his wife more and not act selfishly to avoid her saying no. Meanwhile, Thais needs to be a little more open to her husband's desires and practice more honesty with her extended family. Nonetheless, while they are still a young couple with some work to do to get their relationship on the right track, they've quickly become a couple worth rooting for in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

