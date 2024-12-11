90 Day Fiancé has become one of TLC's most iconic shows as it depicts the ups and downs of couples who were previously in long-distance relationships and are now navigating their relationship in the US as they work to obtain a K-1 visa, which allows foreign fiancés of American citizens to live in the country and gives the couple 90 days to marry before the foreign fiancé is deported. The series premiered in 2014 and has been on the air for ten seasons, with over 100 episodes. Many spin-offs have followed, including Before the 90 Days, The Other Way, Happily Ever After? and more, with a combination of new couples trying to make things work and familiar faces audiences have come to know and love after saying "I do."

While 90 Day Fiancé has had its fair share of questionable couples, some of the men weren't husband material from the start, whether that's because they weren't ready to settle down or because of the way they treated their partners. Whether early red flags in their behavior went unnoticed or they showed their true colors and were at their worst deep into a relationship, the result was the same—they were key players in their relationships’ demise. If only their partners had realized they weren't husband material sooner.

Your changes have been saved 90 Day Fiancé Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 12, 2014 Cast Natalie Podiakova , Mike Youngquist , Azan Tefou , Yara Zaya , Jovi Dufren Seasons 10 Main Genre Reality

10 Mohamed Jbali

'90 Day Fiancé', Season 2

Image via TLC

Danielle Mullins, from Ohio, and Mohamed Jbali, from Tunis, Tunisia, met in an online chat room and got engaged just two weeks after meeting in person for the first time, despite Danielle being 15 years older. Although Mohamed moved to America and the couple got married, their relationship came to a very messy end just two months after he got his green card—she accused him of having used her, and he cheated on her.

Danielle and Mohamed were both guilty of some terrible behavior, especially as their relationship came to its end. She was manipulative and abusive, often threatening him with deportation if they got into an argument. But her accusation that he was using her for a green card seemed to be accurate—he didn’t seem like he was romantically interested in her, especially after they got married, and he refused to be intimate with her.

9 Asuelu Pulaa

'90 Day Fiancé', Season 6

Image via TLC

Kalani Faagata met Asuelu Pulaa while she was on vacation in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé—he was the activities director at the resort she was staying in in Samoa. After a fling, Kalani became pregnant with their first child, and Asuelu left Samoa to live with Kalani in California. In an attempt to save their marriage, they appeared on the spin-off Last Resort, but to no avail. They ultimately divorced.

At first, Kalani and Asuelu seemed like the issues they were dealing with were ones typical of any couple, but Asuelu’s behavior became increasingly worse. He had some childish tendencies, especially when he and Kalani disagreed on something, and he could be disrespectful towards her. Kalani eventually expressed that she felt Asuelu wasn’t a responsible father—one of the most heartbreaking moments between them came when she learned she was pregnant with their second child.

8 Azan Tefou

'90 Day Fiancé', Season 4

Image via TLC

Nicole Nafziger met Azan Tefou, of Morocco, online, and she traveled to visit him as often as possible—at times taking her young daughter with her and leaving her behind at others—but struggled with the cultural differences, from customs surrounding public displays of affection to cuisine. The couple eventually broke up after five years together—although they were engaged, they called off their wedding a total of three times.

Nicole and Azan both had their issues. She was dishonest at times and struggled to respect his personal morals and his culture. As for Azan, he was often manipulative and dishonest, something Nicole either didn’t see or ignored. She seemed to be truly in love with him, but unfortunately, her feelings were not reciprocated—he expressed that he wasn’t very attracted to her and made comments about her weight, and he also admitted to having texted other women.

7 Luis Mendez

'90 Day Fiancé', Season 5

Image via TLC

After meeting while Molly Hopkins was on vacation in the Dominican Republic with friends, she and bartender Luis Mendez began a relationship, despite a 15-year age difference—he was 26 at the time, and she was 41. He left his home to be with her in Georgia and was thrust into the role of stepfather to her teenage children. Molly and Luis married secretly but ultimately divorced, and she has since appeared on The Single Life.

Molly and Luis’ relationship seemed troubled from the start—their significant age difference also meant huge differences in where they were in life and, most importantly, maturity. He was disrespectful towards Molly, making her cry on numerous occasions, and also clashed with her teenage daughters, especially Olivia. He seemed uninterested in being part of their family. Most notably, he sometimes crossed the line in his conversations with them and veered into inappropriate subjects which made them uncomfortable.

6 Gino Palazzolo

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days', Season 5

Image via TLC

Gino Palazzolo, from Michigan, met Jasmine Pineda, from Panama City, online, and the couple eventually married after Jasmine moved to Michigan, leaving her children behind and forcing her to depend on Gino. The couple’s relationship proved to be difficult and was plagued by infidelity and other trust issues—most notably, Gino sent nude photos of Jasmine to his ex. At one point, Gino claimed they were fighting on a daily basis, and they ultimately split up.

Jasmine and Gino often had blow-up fights, in which both parties were guilty of some awful behavior, including hurling hurtful insults at each other. Jasmine struggled with jealousy, as well as feeling unloved and unwanted. Gino sometimes failed to see and own up to his own mistakes—but his sharing of her intimate photos was an egregious breach of trust and invasion of privacy that’s impossible to justify or overlook.

Your changes have been saved 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 6, 2017 Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Main Genre Reality Expand

5 "Big" Ed Brown

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days', Season 4

Image via TLC

In Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, “Big” Ed Brown, a photographer from San Diego, met Rosemarie Vega and traveled to the Philippines to meet her in person. After their relationship didn’t work out, Ed appeared on other spin-offs of the show. Most recently, on Happily Ever After?, after a fight in front of family, Ed abruptly called off his engagement to longtime girlfriend Liz Woods, without even telling her.

Big Ed has a string of relationships behind him on the various incarnations of 90 Day Fiancé and is often disrespectful to his partners. Woods summed up one of Ed’s problems well on Happily Ever After? when she noted that Ed struggled when being told he had done something wrong, and his lack of communication with Liz about the end of their engagement was an example of how he also struggled with confrontation and problem-solving.

4 Mark Shoemaker

'90 Day Fiancé', Season 3

Image via TLC

After a divorce, Mark Shoemaker met Nikki Mediano online through an international dating site and proposed to her two days after they met in person in the Philippines, with a zip tie instead of a ring. The two had a nearly 40-year age difference—Mark was 58 at the time, and Nikki was just 19—and faced issues during their relationship over things like her touching Mark’s car windows. As of 2023, they were reportedly still married.

Fans felt that Mark was using Nikki as a replacement for his previous wife, a feeling bolstered by the fact that both women were from the same place, were close in age and that Mark even bought them both the same car. The huge age difference between Nikki and Mark also had fans concerned, especially considering Mark’s adult daughter was older than her. But worst of all were the controlling tendencies he displayed.

3 Colt Johnson

'90 Day Fiancé', Season 6

Image via TLC

In Season 6, Colt Johnson, a software engineer from Las Vegas, dated Larissa Lima, from Brazil. Their story continued on Happily Ever After?, where they were often shown to have a difficult, tumultuous relationship, due in part to Larissa’s reputation as a gold digger. After splitting up, Colt had a relationship with a woman named Jess and cheated on her with another woman, Vanessa. Colt has since continued to try to find love on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Colt seemed like a nice guy at first, but it didn’t take long for his bad side to come out—while Larissa had her fair share of issues, Colt was the cause of many of their biggest struggles as a couple, and his behavior only got worse. His mom also played a role in his breakups, as she was often at odds with his girlfriends, to put it mildly, and treated them almost as badly as Colt did.

2 Paul Staehle

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days', Season 1

Image via TLC

Paul Staehle first appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when he met Karine Martins, a Brazilian woman, and he traveled to Brazil to meet her—at the time, she was 21, and he was 34. He eventually confessed his criminal history to her, which included arson charges and jail time. Still, Karine moved to Kentucky to be with Paul, and although the two married and had two sons, they have since split up.

Paul has become one of the most disliked men in 90 Day Fiancé history, and for good reason. His trust issues led to some concerning behavior early on that was hard to defend, especially when it came to how he treated Karine as a result, but the biggest red flag was the criminal charges from his past. His questionable behavior has continued—and perhaps even escalated—since his time on the show.

1 Geoffrey Paschel

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days', Season 4

Image via TLC

Geoffrey Paschel began a relationship with Varya Malina, a Russian radio personality, after they met online on Before the 90 Days, and she moved to America to be with him. In 2022, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, among other charges. He also had prior convictions relating to drug charges and has also been accused of child abuse.

Geoffrey was one of the most controversial and problematic men to appear on 90 Day Fiancé. It doesn’t get much worse than his numerous criminal charges—the details surrounding the incident are disturbing, and because of that, fans were shocked by his inclusion in the show and fought to have him removed. Despite his arrest, he and Varya are still together and seem happy, and she has continued to defend him and their relationship amidst the controversy.

Keep Reading: The 10 Best '90 Day Fiancé' Episodes, Ranked