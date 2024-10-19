90 Days Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda recently shared a photo of her partner, Gino Palazzolo, without his signature hat. The iconic hat has been a topic of discussion on the show multiple times since the reality TV star wears it to cover up his biggest insecurity — his bald head! On the show, Palazzolo made it appear as though he never took the hat off and even refused to take it off in front of Pineda’s mother. So, Pineda’s decision to share a photo of his bald head came as a surprise to the fans.

Pineda posted a photo of Palazzolo sleeping peacefully on her Instagram, with the caption: “My sleeping beauty.” However, the seemingly affectionate post quickly sparked mixed reactions from viewers. Some speculate the post may have been an attempt to poke fun at Palazzolo, while others think it could have been a genuine show of affection.

Adding to the intrigue, the post was swiftly deleted, which further fueled speculation about its intent. One blogger captured a screenshot of the controversial image and posted it on their Instagram account. This screenshot showed a fan asking Pineda if she and Palazzolo were “still together,” to which she responded, “And going stronger.” This suggests the relationship may remain intact despite the drama and rumors surrounding their separation.

Where Does Pineda and Palazzolo’s Relationship Stand After the Post

Jasmin Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s relationship has been nothing short of tumultuous. Just after three months of marriage, there were tons of rumors about their separation. It was alleged that Pineda Cheated on Palazzolo with a man named Matt Branis which led to Palazzolo kicking Pineda out of the house in December 2023. But Pineda’s post has put all the rumors to rest.

The couple appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? They have faced many ups and downs together, including infidelity rumors, Pineda’s fiery temper, and Palazzolo’s struggles with scalp psoriasis. Posting Palazzolo’s insecurity could be seen as Pineda once again pushing the boundaries and the removal of the post suggests that Palazzolo might not have been happy with it.

This is not the first time she has played with his insecurities on camera, as seen when she yanked off Palazzolo’s hat during a heated argument in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. That’s why many fans see this latest post as a continuation of their struggle to make this marriage work. While the photo was deleted shortly after it was posted, the damage may have already been done, with people in the comments calling Pineda “diabolical” and “savage” for sharing such a personal moment. As of now, Gino Palazzolo has not publicly reacted to the photo.

