One 90 Day Fiancé star is sharing some exciting news, all while making some shocking news at the same time. Jasmine Pineda has taken to social media to announce that she is expecting her third child. While many fans would have assumed that the father of her child would be her husband, Gino Palazzolo, the father is Matt Branis. Matt Branis has only recently been introduced to the 90 Day Cinematic Universe recently on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The news broke in a video shared between Pineda and the official Instagram accounts of 90 Day Fiancé and TLC. In the video, Pineda said, "I have very special news for you. Let me announce to you that I am pregnant. I am so happy and excited, and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby." The caption contained the news that she was expecting with Matt Branis.

Jasmine Pineda Invites Drama Through Happy News

Along with the video announcement, Pineda shared images from a photo shoot that included one of her cradling her belly and one alongside Matt Branis. On a recent episode of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Branis was introduced as a "friend," calling into question the validity of the statement. Was there more weight to the nature of their bond?

Jasmine Pineda first rose to prominence on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where her relationship with Gino Palazzolo was tossed into the spotlight. Pineda and Palazzolo made it to the proposal, and were official were wed. They eventually partook in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, where Pineda expressed her desire to repair their marriage, which included her desire to open up their relationship. They came to an agreement to open it up physically, but Pineda wanted it to go behind and into the dating sense. Cut to Matt Branis. Now, with this new baby announcement, fans are eager to learn the status of the three individuals. 90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 8:00pm. All episodes are available to stream on Max.