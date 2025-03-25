The 90 Day: Last Resort Season 2 Tell All is going to pack a punch as the couples from the show reunite for one final showdown. The special is set to air on March 31, 2025, and the drama will kick off with Jasmine Pineda’s surprise pregnancy announcement. The news comes right after Pineda’s husband, Palazzolo, agreed to an open marriage during the March 17, 2025, episode. Things are expected to take a drastic turn as Pineda gets into a physical altercation with Rob Warne, who doesn’t approve of the way she has been treating Palazzolo.

A teaser for the upcoming Tell All shared by PEOPLE shows the cast’s reaction after Pineda reveals that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Matt Branis. “Clearly we have got a lot to discuss,” expresses host Shaun Robinson. After Palazzolo shares how heartbreaking the situation has been for him, Warne immediately jumps in to defend him. According to Warne, the open marriage was just an excuse for Pineda to be with her boyfriend. Warne is then seen accusing Pineda of being a “whore” which leads to her throwing a punch at him.

Throughout 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, Pineda has been vocal about her and Palazzolo’s intimacy issues. As a final effort to save their relationship, Palazzolo allowed his now-estranged wife to sleep with Branis. However, his two conditions included using protection and ending the relationship if either Pineda or Branis developed feelings for the other. But the agreement between the couple clearly did not work out as planned.

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 2 Tell All Lays It All Bare