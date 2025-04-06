As the stars of 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 start to settle into their new lives and meet families, I've noticed that some of their family concerns are valid. Season 11 is already off to a wild start, which is to be expected with the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. First, we have Greg Chillak, who's the epitome of a mama's boy and doesn't contribute financially to the household. He reminds me a lot of Colt Johnson, another franchise mama's boy who shared the spotlight with his mother, Debbie Johnson, for many years. There's also a throuple. In 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, the franchise introduced a throuple, but their relationship fell apart before they could all meet once again. However, the throuple involving Any, Matt, and Amani does seem to have more authenticity, and the three of them have already shared numerous on-screen moments.

Then there's reality TV star and 35-year-old Aminata "Mina" Mack, who has flown from Paris to marry her 58-year-old fiancé, Mark Bessette. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Maria. However, it's been a few days into her K-1 visa, and she seems to be leaving a sour impression on her fiancé's family, especially Jordan, Mark's 27-year-old daughter. While I know the season has only begun, I also think that some of the family concerns are valid.

'90 Day Fiancé's Mina's Intentions Are Unknown