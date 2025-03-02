There are a few familiar faces on 90 Day Fiancé's current season, including Jessica Parsons and Juan David Daza. But, if their current dynamic is any indication, they may not return. The couple first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise after meeting on a cruise ship where Juan was bartending. Jessica became pregnant, and so began their journey to get Juan to the U.S. Though he missed the birth of their son, viewers watched Juan make the big move at the start of 90 Day Fiancé's 11th season. Now, he's no longer just a boyfriend as he navigates cultural differences, deals with visa issues, and steps into the role of a father-of-three, as he helps parent Jessica's older boys and their newborn.

Yet Juan may be in over his head. From the beginning, Juan struggled to adapt to life in America. It's a dramatic shift from his globe-trotting days, but for Jessica, not much has changed. She ended a marriage right before meeting Juan, leaving her little time to process the split. It's almost as if Juan is walking into a role that was only vacant for a short time – he's a replacement for her ex-husband. The more you look at it, the more Juan feels like a rebound. And if Juan starts believing this, he may be more motivated to jump ship – or, should we say, return to the cruise ship without Jessica.

Is Juan Just Filling a Vacancy in Jessica's Life?