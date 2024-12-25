90 Days: The Last Resort star Julia Trubkina is not feeling the holiday spirit thanks to her worsening relationship troubles with Brandon Gibbs. The two tied the knot in April 2020, and since then, they have faced many ups and downs in their marriage. During 90 Days: The Last Resort Season 2, Trubkina and Gibbs were one of the couples who embarked on an intensive retreat in an attempt to salvage their relationships. But it looks like their issues are far too serious to be resolved.

Trubkina recently took to her Instagram stories to confirm that she had no plans of celebrating Christmas in 2023 because she wasn’t in the mood. The reality star revealed that she hadn’t bought any presents and was going to spend the holiday season with her dogs. In another story, she posted a video of her curled up in bed with one of her furry friends. In the caption, Trubkina revealed that she stayed home on Christmas Eve and asked fans what their plans were for the night.

Fans were quick to notice that Gibbs was nowhere to be seen in Trubkina’s posts which implies that the two of them aren’t spending the holidays together. While the couple put an end to divorce rumors by traveling to Europe together in September 2024, that soon took a turn for the worse. A month into their tour, Gibbs posted a cryptic Instagram story and claimed that they had to postpone traveling because they had to take care of things at home. The couple appeared to be pretty upset in the picture and Trubkina looked like she had been crying.

Trubkina Has Admitted That She and Gibbs Have a Lot To Work Through

While the actual status of Trubkina and Gibbs’s relationship is not confirmed yet, their stint on 90 Days: The Last Resort has revealed a lot of cracks in their relationship. 90 Days: The Last Resort Season 2 premiered on December 2, 2024. Ahead of the premiere, Trubkina spoke with US Weekly and admitted that she and Gibbs have a lot of issues to work through.

The reality TV star confessed that she thought their only major problem was their differing opinion on having children. However, during the show’s therapy segment, she and Gibbs learned that the problems in their relationship run far deeper than they could have imagined. She admitted that on the show, the couple uncovered unresolved issues they had been avoiding for years.

Trubkina also shared that the therapy sessions made them confront topics like her family's influence on their marriage. According to the reality star, while the process has been eye-opening for both of them, their problems cannot be fixed overnight. However, Trubkina expressed her willingness to commit to the process to mend her relationship with Gibbs. But it seems like that never really happened.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 airs Mondays on TLC. Episodes are later available to stream on TLC GO.