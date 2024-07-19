The Big Picture Emily and Kobe could benefit from relocating to Cameroon to immerse their family in Kobe's culture.

Moving to Cameroon could help Emily understand Kobe's sacrifices and experience cultural immersion.

Kobe's plans to build a business in Cameroon show his commitment to providing for his family's future.

Kobe Blaise wants to uproot Emily Bieberly and their two children to Cameroon, which might actually be an amazing idea for the 90 Day Fiancé newlyweds. Emily and Kobe first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, with a unique story of their own. They met in China, outside either home country, and within a month, they were engaged and expecting their first child together. Their appearance in Season 9 would be their first time together since Emily left China. Kobe would spend the season getting to know their infant son, Koban, and adjusting to living with his in-laws. This couple was either loved or hated from the beginning. One reason was because the 90 Day Fiancé star Emily came across as bossy and demanding. In her defense, though, Kobe had his fair share of stubborn moments. However, the couple has come a long way since their initial appearance. In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Emily and Kobe took their family to Cameroon.

During their stay, Emily and Kobe would have a traditional Cameroonian wedding, where his family would pay a dowry and she would learn more about his culture. Their trip was a success. The couple grew closer together, their families supported them, and they had an amazing wedding. All the positive vibes had Kobe daydreaming about family life in Cameroon. He was ready to start a business and spend a year or two in his home country with his family. Emily and her family, on the other hand, were less than enthusiastic. But Happily Ever After? star Kobe might be onto something. Moving to Cameroon might just be the best thing for the newlyweds and their budding family. If Emily had been a little more open-minded, she might have realized that raising her family abroad so they could learn more about their culture may have more benefits in the long run.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. Release Date September 11, 2016 Cast Elizabeth Potthast , Andrei Castravet , Angela Deem , Paola Mayfield , Russ Mayfield , Michael Ilesanmi , Chantel Everett , Pedro Jimeno Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

The Family Would Learn More About The Culture

Image via TLC

First and foremost, there's the obvious argument. It was also the argument Kobe started with when trying to convince Emily about his plans, which was that their kids and his wife would be able to learn more about their culture. Kobe and Emily might be a relatively new couple, but they have been busy expanding their family. During the filming of Happily Ever After? Season 8, Emily and Kobe had a son, Koban, and a daughter, Scarlett, but off-screen, she gave birth to their second son, Atem, earlier this year. Understandably, Emily didn't think it would be a good idea to bring the kids, especially since they were too young to truly appreciate the culture. However, sooner might be better than later. Once the kids are older, they'll be in school. Moving them abroad, taking them away from their friends and family, and keeping them on top of the school work, without them falling behind, would be a much harder task to accomplish.

Emily's worries are understandable. Three kids under five years old is a lot for any parent to handle. In America, the Happily Ever After? couple had Emily's parents’ help, which she would lose by moving. But as younger kids, they would be more open and flexible about the move. Their porous brains would also be more receptive to cultural change and learn more about Cameroon. At the same time, this would also allow Emily to understand and experience Kobe’s culture beyond their family's vacation. Many of their arguments stem from their cultural differences or Emily's “bossy” attitude. However, by experiencing Kobe's culture and how his family lives, maybe Emily can adapt to a wife who is even more supportive of her husband's culture.

Emily Will Swap Roles and Experience Kobe's POV

For this Happily Ever After? couple, Kobe, was the one who immigrated across the world for his family. Both of them met outside their home countries, and Emily returned to America once she was pregnant. Applying for the K-1 visa was always the plan, although they did experience a few delays because of COVID. However, since then, Kobe has been in America. Kobe experienced the culture shock of moving to another country. Kobe lost about a year's worth of time with Emily and his son. He left his family, his father, and his friends behind, for the sake of his growing family. Moving to Cameroon would be an amazing opportunity for Emily to show her gratitude and make some similar sacrifices for her partner.

If they moved to Cameroon, Emily would get to experience how Kobe felt moving across the world. She would get to experience life in another country without the full support of her extended family. She will grow and learn alongside her family, similar to Kobe. While this argument might seem more like a “tit-for-tat” issue, couples who compromise and equally show effort to work toward a middle ground are more successful. Although the 90 Day Fiancé couple has had their red flags, they've created a harmonious connection that blossomed into a beautiful family, and going to Cameroon would probably enhance their connection.

Kobe Can Build a Business Where He's Comfortable

Image via TLC

Another concern that Emily and her parents had about moving to Cameroon was how the growing family would support themselves. In America, Emily, Kobe, and their two kids live in Emily's parents' basement apartment. The situation was supposed to be temporary, but the couple encountered a few hurdles along the way. First, Emily was the sole provider, since Kobe couldn't work. But once Kobe got his green card, and the couple had their second child, Kobe became the breadwinner. Since then, he's been working as a quality control person for an asphalt company, while Emily is a stay-at-home mom. So there's no denying that moving to Cameroon would put the 90 Day Fiance couple in a tough spot financially. Kobe would have to quit his job.

They wouldn't have the help or housing from Emily's family and even if she could work in Cameroon, she had three children to look after, so she wouldn't be a reliable contributor. However, Cameroon is Kobe's home country, and he appears to be a hardworking family man. Unlike some of the other 90 Day Fiancé stars, the moment he could change his status and get a job, he did. Kobe knows he has a family to take care of, and he doesn't seem like he's the type of man to take unnecessarily big risks. Kobe explained to Emily that he lived a decent life in Cameroon before he left for China. He also seemed confident that he'd be able to replicate his success and build a business that supports the 90 Day Fiance couple and their family.

In the end, deciding to uproot a family full of young kids is no easy decision. Both Kobe and Emily have valid points and concerns, making the decision even tougher. However, Kobe has made a lot of sacrifices for his new family. He moved across the country and abandoned his friends and family for Emily. While Emily was appreciative, and she made sure Kobe was well taken care of, it might be time for her to make a big sacrifice like he made. It could be a big financial risk and Emily might lose help with the kids, but it's doubtful that Kobe would take a big chance that could affect the well-being of three young kids negatively. Overall, moving abroad might just be what the couple needs to enhance the couple's 90 Day Fiance bond.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max