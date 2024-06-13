The Big Picture Anika and Kyle's relationship is doomed due to his point system causing imbalance and resentment.

Kyle's lack of maturity, etiquette, and poor communication skills make him unsuitable for Anika.

Anika and Kyle clash over his sperm donation hobby, causing major problems and leading to the relationship's downfall.

The relationship between 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise stars Anika Philipp and Kyle Gordy has just begun, but their relationship may not make it past their first meeting. The hit reality TV series is known for several seasons of sensational and tumultuous relationships in the Caribbean. Season 4 started with a bang as four new couples for the spin-off Love In Paradise were introduced, including Anika and Kyle. Kyle is a traveling accountant from Los Angeles who also enjoys donating his "super sperm" to families in need as a hobby. Anika is a single mom from Malta and the unlikely pair met online when she was searching for a sperm donor. According to Kyle, clients have wanted to form a deeper connection in the past, but he preferred to keep the relationship on a more professional level. However, sparks flew during their consultation call that was impossible for the the couple to ignore.

They continued to talk, increasing their connection until they were ready to take their relationship into real life. After chatting online for about seven months, the Love in Paradise stars decided to meet in person to see how their relationship would fare. So Kyle packed his bags, flew to London for a sperm donation, and then made his way to his ultimate stop in Malta to meet Anika. However, within moments of arriving at the Malta airport, Kyle's red flags were evident and viewers could see the couple was doomed. Anika remained open-minded and continued to explore her relationship with Kyle. However, his lack of relationship experience and maturity, and their inability to agree on his donation methods, suggests that this couple may not last long enough to make it to the season finale.

Kyle Gordy's Point System Is Semi-Abusive and Controlling

A solid and equal partnership is built on a healthy balance of give and take. Communication and compromise are the cornerstones of a successful relationship. If a couple can find a healthy balance between their needs, they have a higher chance of succeeding. If a relationship becomes unbalanced or one partner does more for the other, resentment and anger can arise. This happens in relationships like Nikki Exotika and Igor "Justin" Shutenkov. Taking the relationship slow to build a solid foundation is also important for a healthy relationship. However, couples rarely keep a tally or use a point system to keep track of the relationship’s balance or how fast they move. But that doesn't stop Kyle from employing a point system to determine how much affection Anika will receive, so they won’t "jump in the bed" together.

His point system isn't based on balance or his needs. The system was based on Anika’s behavior. For example, according to Kyle, Anika can lose points for drinking alcohol but can gain points for looking nice or eating healthy. Three points can get Anika a kiss. Meanwhile, she can earn "full-on sex" with 10 points. Although a point system may seem like a fair way to stay objective and balance the relationship, it affected Anika. At the airport, she was less than impressed with his point system and told Kyle she preferred not to follow his rules. But that hasn't stopped him from using it. Putting stipulations on their relationship, within moments of meeting, didn't seem to impress Anika and only highlighted his relationship inexperience.

Kyle Gordy Lacks Maturity and Etiquette

When searching for a partner, people often want someone they feel comfortable with. Most people want to find a person they feel won’t judge or make fun of them. Some people have embarrassing or annoying habits that not everyone can tolerate, and they can be aware or self-conscious of these traits. Therefore, most people, even 90 Day Fiancé stars try to give off their best impressions when they meet someone new. They might mask some of their poor behaviors to connect with others. Unfortunately, Kyle didn't seem to get the memo and if Anika had been running her own point system, he definitely would've lost a few points.

Anika’s first problem was when Kyle showed up on their first date wearing the same outfit he had on at the airport. As if that weren't bad enough, the reality TV star requested all her leftovers at the table, which he "slurped" up at the dinner table. The Love in Paradise star's antics escalated the following day as he continued to "readjust his privates" during their bus tour. And then he dared to claim he didn't know what he remembered when Anika questioned him about his donor workouts abroad during their relationship. Kyle's lack of experience, etiquette, and communication skills in these instances all suggest that the 31-year-old may be far too immature for the 39-year-old.

Anika Philipp and Kyle Gordy Cannot Agree on His Sperm Donation Hobby

Donating sperm is an honorable contribution. Helping couples expand their families is a wonderful achievement. While donating may not be for everyone, Kyle has found his calling. Currently, he has fathered 71 children and has 9 more on the way. Although donating is an admirable quality, his hobby is causing the Love in Paradise couple some major problems and Anika is concerned. The first issue is that Kyle's expensive hustle comes out of his pocket completely. The Love in Paradise star doesn't charge clients for his sperm, accept donations, or even charge for his travel expenses. He also follows a strict supplement and dietary routine, which cannot be cheap. While he may help families, he also loses a lot of money that could go toward his future.

Another concern is the donation methods of his choosing. The 90 Day Fiance reality star offers both artificial insemination and natural donation, meaning he engages in regular sexual activity with women who are not his partners. Although Anika and Kyle met through his donation services, and she understood the importance of sperm donation to him, she feels uncomfortable with natural insemination. Then, learning his recent trip abroad was for a natural insertion session, she was even more distraught, comparing his donation services to a "drug addiction." At the very least, Anika hoped Kyle wouldn't engage in natural insemination, but he had no desire to change his donation habits.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple met under unique circumstances. Anika wanted to have another child. Kyle offered sperm donation, and after chatting for a while, the couple formed an unlikely bond. Unfortunately, though, the bond appears to be sizzling out quickly, and the duo has much less in common than they thought. Kyle’s inexperience with relationships is obvious and so is Anika’s disdain for his odd hobby and awkwardness. While most couples could overcome these hurdles, Kyle still lacks severe communication skills and his refusal to stop donating will probably put Anika over the edge, causing this riotous duo’s flame to burn out completely.

