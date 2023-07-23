The Big Picture Big Ed and Liz's toxic relationship has become increasingly difficult for fans to watch on 90 Day Fiancé: Last Resort.

The couple's multiple break-ups and make-ups, along with Liz's unresolved trauma, make their relationship troubling.

Fans are tired of seeing Big Ed and Liz on the show and feel that they don't fit the premise of international relationships that the franchise is known for.

Audiences were first introduced to Big Ed in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. In his season he became a quick favorite, but not for the most positive reasons. In fact, Big Ed is primarily known for being an incredibly insensitive partner who claims he’s looking for love, but seems as if he’s looking for someone to control. During his time on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life he became involved with his current on-again, off-again, sometimes fiancée, sometimes girlfriend, Liz Woods. Their relationship is extremely toxic and they have become increasingly difficult for fans to watch. Now with the recent announcement of the new cast, they’re back on 90 Day Fiancé: Last Resort and, frankly, fans are sick of them. Last Resort needs to be the last time viewers see Big Ed in the franchise, and here’s why.

Big Ed and Liz Are Americans, ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Shouldn’t Be About Them

On Big Ed’s first season of The Single Life, fans were subjected to watching Ed pursue Liz, a waitress who is 28 years younger than him. Ed had already bragged about his penchant for younger women, and it was shown during his time on Before the 90 Days with his ex, Rose. Liz obliged, but it was clear that she was uncomfortable, especially in the moment when he tries to kiss her goodbye and she avoids it. For some reason, however, she agrees to get into a full-fledged relationship, which has clear red flags from the jump. During Season 2, Ed is single again, sharing that he and Liz broke up and got back together on eight separate occasions. He decides to pursue love in another country again after having met a new woman online. He left to meet with the more age-appropriate Kaory in Mexico. Unfortunately for Ed, and fortunately for Kaory, Ed came on way too strong, leading Kaory to swiftly tell him she was no longer interested in him. The season ended with Ed being alone, so fans were shocked to see that he and Liz not only got back together again, but also got engaged.

Honestly, this should have been the last moment we ever saw Ed and Liz, but alas, it wasn’t. The couple was featured again in season seven of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, and fans were pretty annoyed. It wasn’t just the fact that viewers had to sit and watch their extremely dysfunctional relationship play out; it was also the fact that both of them are Americans. While it made a little sense to feature them in The Single Life, there was absolutely no reason to feature this fully American couple on Happily Ever After. All the other couples were in relationships that started out internationally, while they were both just basic Americans. It was obvious that they were featured purely for ratings and the drama factor, which became very apparent during the tumultuous reunion episodes.

Big Ed’s Narcissism and Liz’s Trauma Is Not Entertaining

Big Ed has made his preference for younger women known loudly. He claims it is because he is a lively person and a younger woman can match his energy more than a woman his own age. This is a common excuse, but psychology tells us that this is likely a lie. Men who date women that are up to two decades younger than them do so for a number of reasons — they want to feel better about themselves, they want to be with someone that’s naive and easier to control, or simply because they look good and that’s all they want out of them. We saw Ed’s narcissism play out during his time with Rose. He treated her like a thing, and assumed she’d take it because she came from a poorer background. In fact, he expected her to be grateful to him as he openly disrespected her, which thankfully for her, she was wise enough to get out of the relationship.

Needless to say, it was disappointing to see Liz fall into his trap. Liz quickly shared that she had been married twice prior to meeting him. In Happily Ever After, viewers gained more insight into Liz’s past, and it only made them feel worse for her situation. She had a daughter with her high school sweetheart as a teenager, and they divorced amicably when their relationship deteriorated. Her second marriage was a volatile one, as he cheated on her a lot, but Liz clung to the relationship for as long as she could despite that. The marriage lasted five years before she was finally able to leave him. During the tumultuous time of she and Ed’s engagement, her ex-husband came out saying it was all a lie and that she had gone back to him. Liz responded via Instagram, stating that her ex had physically abused her, showing a photo of herself with a black eye. It is clear that Liz is dealing with a lot of unresolved trauma, which is likely why she chose to remain in the toxic relationship with Ed. He is probably aware that she is traumatized, and combined with how young she is, he toys around with her because he knows he can. He likes controlling his partner, as was clear in his attempts with Rose. This behavior is much easier to exert over someone like Liz, who has likely not taken the time to process her past trauma.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Last Resort’ Needs to Be the Last Time We See Big Ed and Liz

Along with the fact that this couple has nothing to do with the actual premise behind the entire franchise, which is international relationships, there is another major reason fans have been annoyed by this cast announcement. TLC is clearly fine with giving a platform to this toxic relationship, probably because they think it will get them the viewership they want. But one thing they aren’t realizing is how much fans are tired of them. Fan accounts on Instagram have shared their discontent about seeing the couple in the past, and now they are completely fed up. Meme account @90dayharvestusd recently posted Liz and Ed’s promo photo for Last Resort on Instagram. The meme says on the top, “When you are invited to participate in your umpteenth season of 90 Day Fiancé, and you're just as tired of your storyline as everybody else, but the bills aren’t going to pay themselves.” The comments underneath echo the sentiment of the meme; everyone is tired of Big Ed and Liz. It’s time to let them go.