The tension between 90 Day: The Last Resort duo Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda is heating up once again. After their wedding in June 2023, Palazzolo and Pineda faced a lot of issues in their marriage. Their appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 was a last attempt to save their relationship. But that doesn’t seem to be working out too well because Palazzolo has accused his estranged wife of launching a smear campaign against him.

The TLC star recently took to his Instagram story to reshare a post by @understandingthenarc about how narcissists react to their relationships ending. While Palazzolo didn’t explicitly direct the repost at anyone, fans are interpreting it as a jab toward Pineda. “They could no longer control you, so they are going to control the narrative surrounding the relationship,” read the post. Palazzolo implied that Pineda is attacking him on social media just to protect her reputation. He claimed that his former partner had no interest in growing or doing the right thing.

During their time on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, Jasmine Pineda claimed that there was no physical intimacy between her and Palazzolo. She added that her former husband made no effort to address these problems or seek help for his intimacy issues. In turn, Palazzolo accused Pineda of being dishonest and cheating on him. The former couple’s relationship deteriorated throughout the season and by the time the Tell-All was filmed, they were barely speaking.

Jasmine Pineda Sparks Romance Rumors After Pregnancy Announcement

In January 2025, In Touch confirmed that Pineda is expecting her third child. But Palazzolo is not the father! According to reports, Pineda is expecting the baby with her rumored boyfriend, Matthew Branistareanu, whom she met at her gym. After officially calling it quits with Palazzolo, sources state that Pineda has allegedly moved to Florida to be with Branis. However, the reality star has maintained that she and Branistareanu are just friends.

In fact, Pineda is now being linked to her 90 Day: The Last Resort costar Julia Trubkina. Pineda recently shared an Instagram story featuring a scene from the show where she kissed Trubkina on the lips. The reality star added a “Bi and Visible” sticker to the post. While Pineda did not explicitly confirm a relationship, the post has led fans to speculate about her relationship status. However, this isn’t the first time Pineda has done something like this. In the past, she has come out as bisexual and posted a similar photo kissing her former costar Nikki Exotika.

On the other hand, Palazzolo has also seemed to have moved on with a woman from Michigan. In November 2024, Gino Palazzolo hinted at a new romance by sharing a date night photo featuring two wine glasses on his Instagram story, which matched a similar post by a woman named Kelly Wagner. The reality star recently took to repost a birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend. The Instagram Story showed Wagner calling Palazzolo the “funniest, sweetest, greatest guy.” She added that he deserved to have the most special day ever.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 airs every Monday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

