90 Day Fiancé franchise star Jasmine Pineda is rumored to be pregnant and her husband, Gino Palazzolo, might not be the father. Jasmine and Gino first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 after meeting on a “sugar baby” website. Even when they first met, their personalities clashed and their toxic relationship seemed to have an end date. However, the couple continued to reappear on 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs and even got married.

Unfortunately, marriage didn't seem to fix their problems. If anything, Jasmine moving to America seemed to hinder their relationship even more. Jasmine accused Gino of falling short and not providing for her needs. She also grew more and more disdained as her husband dismissed all her efforts for physical affection. Now the pair are on 90 Day: The Last Resort, hoping to repair their relationship. However, it seems like the pair wasn't successful and Jasmines moved on.

'90 Day Fiancé' Franchise Star Jasmine Is Rumored to be Pregnant