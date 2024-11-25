Jasmine Pineda is an interesting figure in the 90 Day Fiancé world, and she teased her new boyfriend amidst her return to the franchise. Pineda was first seen by fans on Before the 90 Days when she met her husband, Gino Palazzolo. They met through a site searching for "sugar babies," with fans noting that all Pineda seemingly wanted was for Palazzolo to buy her things and spoil her. Now, Pineda and Palazzolo are preparing to return to the franchise for 90 Day: The Last Resort. But many think that Pineda and Palazzolo are not together anymore after she posted a picture that seemingly is about her new man.

Trouble began in Pineda and Palazzolo's relationship when she reportedly cheated on him with a man named Matt Branis, whom she met at the gym. Nothing is confirmed in their relationship, but reports state that the split happened in 2023, and many fans online noted that Pineda's posts were from a house that was not Palazzolo's but could have been Branis' home. In a recent Instagram story, Pineda shared an image of food and wrote, “Panamanian breakfast for him.” Fans speculated that it was for Branis and not for Palazzolo.

Fans Are Not Buying Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo's Relationship

Pineda's post doesn't say specifically that it was for Branis, but fans think that the kitchen she posted it from is not the same one she shares with Palazzolo. This all comes after rumors that Palazzolo​​​​​​​ kicked Pineda out after she reportedly cheated on him and that she moved in with Branis in Michigan as a result. Palazzolo​​​​​​​ reportedly has a new girlfriend as well, despite both Palazzolo​​​​​​​ and Pineda posting pictures of each other and wishing one another a happy anniversary earlier this year.

Back on their anniversary, Pineda posted about her husband and wished him a happy anniversary. Fans responded by calling out the fact that she has a "husband and a boyfriend." Another fan wrote that their contracts seemingly make it difficult for the couple to update their fans about their relationship in real time, since they were heading back to The Last Resort. One fan even wrote, "I love Jasmine, but I'm here for the comments." Another fan pointed out that both of them posted but didn't tag one another. "This is definitely for the show. Because they are not following each other and they both posted but didn't tag each other."

Fans will likely find out more when Pineda and Palazzolo appear on The Last Resort.

