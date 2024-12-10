90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star Julie Trubkina has gone through major surgery all alone amidst all the rumors of her cheating on Brandon Gibbs. After the couple got married in 2020, Trubkina moved to the U.S. from Russia. However, their relationship was never really stable. And now, it looks like they might be taking some time apart because Gibbs was nowhere to be seen during Trubkina’s wisdom teeth removal.

The reality TV star recently took to her Instagram stories to share that she had three of her wisdom teeth removed at the same time. Trubkina uploaded a selfie of herself sitting in a car and smiling as she thanked all her fans who were worried about her. In the caption, she expressed that the procedure might be easy for some people, but she was really worried going into it. In another story, she let her fans know that she was doing well and taking the time to recover.

The update came only a few days after Trubkina spoke with US Weekly and shared that she and Gibbs have been dealing with a lot of problems in their relationship. The reality star shared that the couple had a lot of things to work on. Trubkina shared that the two of them were still in therapy to work through all the deep-running issues that had been affecting their connection. All of this might be the reason why Gibbs wasn’t with her at her doctor’s appointment.

Gibbs and Trubkina Open Up About Their Struggles

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight after the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort Season 2 on December 2, 2024, Gibbs and Trubkina sat down together to talk about where they stand. Gibbs admitted that their relationship has been a bumpy ride, but Trubkina expressed that she hopes people learn from their mistakes as they watch their journey on the show.

While talking about their experience of receiving both couples and group therapy sessions on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort Season 2. The couple confessed that neither of them had ever been in therapy before, but expressed that they enjoyed the entire experience. Trubkina took the opportunity to tease that the fans can expect to see at least three new sides of Gibbs on the TLC show, all thanks to therapy.

The couple also gave insider info on the group therapy sessions with the other couples in the resort. According to Trubkina, she wasn’t in any kind of competition with the other people on the show. So, the sessions felt like she was just sharing her problems with regular people and vice versa. Gibbs also chimed in to express that it was difficult for him to be vulnerable in front of other people, but he was glad that he did it anyway. Gibbs and Trubkina shared that every couple would have their own storyline on the show, and teased that the fans were in for an emotional rollercoaster.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 premiered on December 2, 2024. New episodes air every Monday on TLC and are also available to stream on TLC GO.