90 Day: The Last Resort is coming back for a second season, and the new cast was recently announced. But even though fans will have to wait a while for the episodes to drop, the cast list already looks like a recipe for disaster. Based on the trailer, viewers can expect the same troubled romances and unresolved conflicts they saw in the first season. Several couples from other shows within the long-running TLC franchise will attend an intensive retreat as a last-ditch effort to save their relationships. The episodes will feature emotional therapy sessions, tense confrontations, and shocking revelations, all leading up to either a recommitment ceremony—or a breakup. Take Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa from last season, for example. The couple’s relationship ended dramatically during Season 1 of The Last Resort, marking the official end of their years-long on-screen drama. Kalani, however, wasted no time moving on—she’s since welcomed a baby with her new boyfriend, who made his debut on the show, even though by name only.

The Last Resort isn't just a tropical getaway; it’s a battleground where love is tested, and breakups feel only an argument away. At least, that’s what TLC wants us to believe. Fans are already familiar with the new cast members, which could work against the show. While these familiar faces may draw in viewers initially, it might ultimately backfire. The relationships feel inauthentic—and if fans pick up on this, it could spell disaster for the future of The Last Resort and the entire 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

'90 Day Fiancé' Is Struggling With Authenticity

Image via TLC

When 90 Day Fiancé first premiered, fans were hooked by how real it felt. The couples faced authentic challenges—cultural differences, visa struggles, and intense family drama. What made the show so captivating was that these situations were relatable despite the extraordinary circumstances. Fans rooted for these couples because they saw genuine relationships and real emotions unfold. But over the years, the franchise has lost that authenticity. As spin-offs multiplied, the storylines started feeling increasingly manufactured. Viewers have noticed that some couples seem more interested in chasing fame than working on their relationships. What once felt raw and unscripted now feels like a heavily produced drama, with some contestants accused of faking it for screen time.

Many longtime fans miss the charm of earlier seasons—and they’re not going to find it in the upcoming season of The Last Resort. Most of the returning couples are now suspected of using the show for clout and cash rather than fixing their relationships. Reddit threads are filled with comments exposing the cracks in the cast’s stories, with many questioning whether these couples are even still together.

“Aren’t Ari and Bini already getting divorced? Like 4/6 of these couples aren’t together anymore,” one Reddit user commented after the recent cast announcement.

Fans Know Too Much About 'The Last Resort' Cast

One of the biggest problems facing The Last Resort’s second season is that fans already know too much about the six upcoming couples. Since this show is marketed as a last-ditch attempt to salvage relationships, it would make sense to bring back familiar faces—new couples wouldn’t offer the same dramatic stakes.

But because these contestants are some of the franchise's most recognizable (and controversial), their personal lives are public knowledge, and spoilers are everywhere. Even though the cast members sign NDAs, fans are quick to spot clues online, suggesting that some of these couples are only sticking together for the show. Gino and Jasmine, for example, have kept a low profile on social media, but rumors suggest they’re dating other people and have already split. Jasmine’s love of expensive surgeries and Gino’s financial troubles make many fans suspect they’re only appearing on The Last Resort for a paycheck.

Similarly, Ari and Biniyam seem to have ended their relationship as well. Rumors have surfaced that Bini is engaged to someone else—his third engagement to an American woman. This new development has left many fans wondering if the couple joined the show just to capitalize on one last TV opportunity before their divorce is made official. Natalie and Josh’s relationship is also under scrutiny. They couldn’t even agree on a label when they last appeared on The Single Life, and some fans believe Natalie is only using Josh for financial support. The likelihood of them making it to a commitment ceremony seems slim, at best.

Rob and Sophie, who were featured on Happily Ever After?, appear to have already moved on. Sophie was recently spotted getting cozy with a former Bachelor contestant, yet she and Rob remain legally married. Fans are baffled that these two are still together—or at least pretending to be.

Meanwhile, Stacey and Florian, known for their time on Darcey & Stacey, are no strangers to reality TV. These two seem to jump on every reality show opportunity they get, making it hard to believe they’re appearing on The Last Resort for anything other than clout. Finally, Brandon and Julia, who seemed relatively unproblematic on Happily Ever After?, surprised fans with their appearance on the spin-off. Rumors about Julia cheating and their financial struggles suggest they may be using the show to fund their lifestyle—or promote Julia’s OnlyFans account, which will likely cause friction between them on the show.

The Real Issue With The '90 Day Fiancé' Franchise