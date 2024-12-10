90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods is doing well for herself more than a year after Big Ed called off their wedding. Before meeting her ex-fiance, Woods was a waitress manager at Encontro in San Diego. But now that she is moving on from Big Ed and her old life, Woods has restarted her career and is now serving at The Woodshop at McMenamins Anderson School in Washington.

Woods moved to Seattle back in June 2024 along with, her boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga. Since then, she has been updating her fans about her life on Instagram. While the reality star has previously revealed that she has gone back to working in hospitality, Woods recently shared the exact location of her workplace, as reported by @90DayFianceUpdate. The caption of Woods’s story reads: “It’s not Encontro but serving now at this location in Washington.”

The reality TV star is currently working full-time at the converted school woodshop that offers beers, spirits, and food along with games like pinball and pool for entertainment. Before she started working in Washington, Woods and Zuniga moved to San Diego for a little while in April 2024. Before then, the two of them had moved to Arkansas to be close to Zuniga’s family, as reported by PEOPLE. However, it seems like the couple has finally decided to settle down in Washington.

Liz Woods Has Gone Through a Major Physical Transformation

Several fans of the show took to the comments of the update shared by the Instagram fan account and noticed how different Woods looked in her most recent career announcement. The reality star has dropped 40 pounds since splitting from Big Ed, and she has been sharing her fitness journey on social media. On November 23, 2024, Woods posted a mirror selfie from the gym, also on Instagram, where she let the fans in on her diet plan.

The reality TV star shared that she has been sticking to 3 meals and 2 snacks per day along with following a strict workout routine. Woods added that she works out a minimum of 3 to 5 times a week and promised to keep the fans updated with everything on her Instagram stories. Since breaking up with Bid Ed during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Woods has dyed her hair a lighter color and has completely changed her wardrobe, which now includes more gym wear.

Wood’s relationship with Zuniga is also going strong, and the couple celebrated their first anniversary in October 2024. In an interview with Swooon, Woods shared that the two of them met during an 8-mile run in October 2023. According to the reality star, she wasn’t looking to date anyone back then, but things moved really fast with Zuniga. In her exact words: “I love him tremendously. He is my person. He is my other half.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is currently airing on Sundays on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

