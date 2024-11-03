Loren Brovarnik, known from 90 Day Fiancé, faced strong reactions online after posting a Halloween costume she described as a reflection of her mom's life. The 36-year-old reality TV star is known for sharing candid glimpses into her life with three young children. However, this time, she faced severe backlash online because of her weird Halloween costume.

In an Instagram post she shared, fans saw her wearing a doormat decorated with footprints and the word "Welcome." The post was captioned, "Them: What are you for Halloween?? Me: A doormat—I mean a mom of 3 toddlers." While some fans found humor in Loren's costume, others criticized the portrayal, suggesting that it implied dissatisfaction with motherhood.

Some fans even accused her of playing an exaggerated victim role. Some followers jumped in with "Yikes" and "That's depressing as heck,” which expressed their concerns that Loren's costume was not funny at all. One commenter felt that the costume crossed a line and might leave a lasting impression on her kids. One thing's for sure is that humor about mom life might not always land perfectly, but it definitely gets people talking.

Some Fans Are Defending Brovarnik's Doormat Humor

Following her Halloween costume post, Loren Brovarnik's fans rallied around her despite the backlash. Many of her fans rushed to her defense in the comments, seeing the costume as a relatable nod to the exhausting demands of parenting. One commenter said, "Oh, for Pete's sake… it's JUST a costume! I appreciate your humor, @lorenbrovarnik!” Brovarnik even replied to these comments with a Thank you and a few emojis.

Another follower chimed in and asked the critics to "move along" if they didn't get the joke, which highlights that some people are still highlighting that some people still disagree with Brovarnik's lighthearted view. As a mom of three, Loren Brovarnik has shown resilience in responding to critics, especially when they overstep boundaries concerning her family.

Earlier this year, she confronted a follower who body-shamed her young children and defended them against such remarks. Given her record, Loren Brovarnik might not shy away from addressing the costume controversy if she feels it impacts her family in any way. Whether she addresses this backlash directly or lets it pass, her response to the fans suggests that the star has no regret about her Halloween costume.

Loren Brovarnik has faced her share of trolls about her parenting skills. In May 2023, she shared an Instagram video where she attempted a battle rope exercise while her daughter crawled on the floor. The clip sparked criticism, just like this Halloween costume did. So far, the star's response on social media suggests that she is navigating the complexities of parenting with a bold and unapologetic attitude.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days can be watched on Sundays at 8 PM ET on TLC. Fans who missed its previous episodes can stream it online on Discovery+.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 6, 2017 Cast Angela Deem , Gino Palazzolo , Karine Martins , Stephanie Matto , Lisa Hamme , Paul Staehle , Jesse Meester , Hamza Moknii , Mike Berk , Tom Brooks , Darcey Silver , Usuman Umar , Avery Warner , Michael Ilesanmi , Ed Brown , Jasmine Pineda , Ximena Morales , Memphis Smith Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Expand

Watch on Discovery+